After an injury in Washington Sundar, BCCI in a solution for sending backups | Cricket News







It emerged on Thursday that spin bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar will also return after Shubman Gill and Avesh Khan were banned from the tour. Washington is currently suffering from a chronic finger injury exacerbated by a Mohammad Siraj delivery while he was batting for County XI on Wednesday. NEW DELHI: The Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) has been tangled up in deciding whether to urgently send backup players to England for the series of five tests starting on August 4.It emerged on Thursday that spin bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar will also return after Shubman Gill and Avesh Khan were banned from the tour. Washington is currently suffering from a chronic finger injury exacerbated by a Mohammad Siraj delivery while he was batting for County XI on Wednesday. BCCI had sent 24 players for the tour of England, which also included the WTC final last month. The squad now consists of 21 players. The Indian team management had asked for a cover for Gill, but that was turned down by the selectors and BCCI.

While the board is not concerned about the situation, it is working on options to fly over to England. “We will see if replacements should be sent to England immediately,” a senior BCCI official told TOI on Thursday. Team management in England is concerned that players will test Covid-positive during the tour.

“There are many factors to consider. Travel restrictions is one such thing. If indeed players are sent, it will be from the batch that is currently in Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka is also on the ‘red list’ ” ” for the British government. The board is sorting out the logistical challenges before taking a call. Bubble-to-bubble transfer is not possible. Selectors will decide how many players to send if needed. If Sri Lanka is moved to next week’s ‘Amber List’, then it gets easier,” the official added.

It will be interesting to see if the voters decide to send Bhuvneshwar Kumar. TOI understands that the board is discussing its future of the Test with the swing bowler.

