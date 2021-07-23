Michigan football on Big Ten media days





INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –For the first time in what seems like an eternity, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and several players met the media in person. Harbaugh spoke to the media in general for 15 minutes during the formal press conference, but later met the media during the separate “stage session” for a full hour. While RB Hassan Haskins, DE Aidan Hutchinson and LB Josh Ross each spoke to the media for an hour, WolverinesWire was each given about 20 minutes. Above (upcoming) is a video breakdown (including interview footage) of our biggest takeaways, with some added takeaways below. Michigan has made the state of Ohio the top priority.

Mazi Smith is this season’s potential breakthrough player.

Donovan Edwards will play from day one. Hassan Haskins is the starter, with Blake Corum right behind him.

The regular offensive linemen at this point are Ryan Hayes, Zak Zinter and Andrew Stueber. Hayes is on the left tackle, Zinter can be either the center or right guard, Stueber is the right tackle or the guard.

Chuck Filiaga had his best spring/summer yet, but Trevor Keegan would be the starter in the fall camp.

Jim Harbaugh seems more relaxed and at ease.

Cade McNamara will enter the fall camp as the starting QB. JJ McCarthy is right behind him, but Alan Bowman has yet to get into the mix since he reported this summer.

The new plan obscures where Aidan Hutchinson will be constantly. Harbaugh and Hutchinson both say it will be less predictable.

The new schedule also feels like it was built more for Josh Ross as he can play more downhill. Harbaugh and Hutchinson both noted this, while Ross says he can play much faster.

Harbaugh especially praised Cornelius Johnson and the steps he has made along with Ronnie Bell and Mike Sainristil. They are the entry-level WR trio at the start of fall camp.

Gemon Green is the only cemented starter on corner. DJ Turner and Vincent Gray compete for the other corner.

George Johnson could go to safety.

The ceiling of Daxton Hill is getting higher and higher. Harbaugh kept talking about the plyo kick and his athleticism there. He is easily the fastest on the team.

Hassan Haskins reliably gets an extra 1-2 yards and is the best player for special teams. He could easily be a linebacker. Everything Jim Harbaugh Said at Big Ten Media Days









Vision

6 items



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wolverineswire.usatoday.com/2021/07/22/michigan-football-at-big-ten-media-days-takeaways/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos