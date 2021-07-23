Ishikawa Kasumi plans to shake up the Tokyo 2020 Olympics table tennis table with new skills

Named Japan’s vice-captain for Tokyo 2020, the double Olympic medalist aims to win her country’s first singles medal in the sport in the face of stiff, younger competition. Table tennis starts on July 24.

The Olympics, according to ISHIKAWA Kasumi, is a wonderful place to go to as a reward and a very special opportunity to participate. And she should know that the Japanese table tennis player will compete in her third Olympics when the event kicks off on July 24. As part of the Japanese women’s table tennis team, Ishikawa won the silver medal in the team event at the London 2012 Olympics and bronze at the Rio 2016 Games. But no one has ever won a medal in singles tournaments. This is something the 28-year-old hopes to change. In fact, Ishika’s goal is to win a medal in singles and gold in the team event. The Olympics on home soil are a very special stage for me, Ishikawa said. I like to play with a sense of appreciation, especially in this challenging time where many people are suffering [due to the coronavirus pandemic]. Every match is different in singles, so I hope to bring out the best in me and play well. Tokyo 2020 is different from Rio 2016 because I’m willing to enjoy the matches, she laughed.

In addition to playing in the Olympics, Ishikawa will also serve as the vice-captain of the entire Japan national team. This marks a kind of revival. Ishikawa confessed that around 2019 she hated table tennis so much that I even felt the urge to quit altogether. But she continued to train and in January 2021, Ishikawa won the women’s singles title at the All Japan Table Tennis Championships for the first time in five years. Unsurprisingly, she was overjoyed, her eyes welled up. Her opponent in the final was ITO Mima, the number three in the world. I was ecstatic to become champion for the first time in five years. The way I did my best in these championships was different from my previous win, which also made me happy, the Japanese paddler explained. Winning against a world champion gave me more confidence, Ishikawa added with satisfaction.

In London 2012, where she made her Olympic debut at the age of 19, Ishikawa finished fourth in women’s singles, a record position for Japan. By the time the Rio 2016 Games came, she was aiming for a medal. But she was unexpectedly defeated in her first game. As Ishikawa continued training towards the Tokyo 2020 Games, several promising and inspiring teenage players including Ito, HIRANO Miu and HAYATA Hina made great strides and took table tennis to new heights with their fast-paced playing styles. Meanwhile, Ishika’s orthodox style meant she didn’t win that much, even against Japanese players. In 2017, Ishikawa lost to then 16-year-old Hirano in the All Japan Table Tennis Championships, thwarting her chance of winning the title for the fourth time. A year later, Ishikawa was defeated again, this time in the semifinals by Ito. Rumors began to circulate that the days of Ishikawas were numbered. Although I was still young, then 22 or 23, I was considered an old hand, she admitted. I felt like people were waiting for me to lose, which was not pleasant at all.

Amid the speculation, the selection race for the two-place women’s singles at the Tokyo 2020 Games began. Ito, who had definitely collected more points than the other candidates, took first places. The remaining ticket would go to Ishikawa or Hirano. Ishikawa wasn’t sure how to react to this situation. In 2019, she lost in the quarter-finals at the Bulgaria Open and was defeated by Hirano in the semi-finals of the Czech Open. Later that year, at the German Open, Ishikawa lost to a player in 72nd place in the world (she was then in eighth place). Ishikawa didn’t play at her best and lost points at critical moments. And she grew increasingly frustrated with the thought that the Tokyo 2020 Games could potentially be her last major competition. I couldn’t implement my ideal playing style and I kept losing, she said, reminiscing. Losing was bad enough, but not being able to play the way I imagined was even more painful.

Stand up to fast table tennis Immediately after the announcement of the Japanese table tennis team, the Tokyo 2020 Games were postponed for a year. Ishikawa decided to appreciate the extra year she had in preparation. Now was the time to transform her orthodox playing style. In addition to cooking at home and watching TV dramas, Ishikawa received basic training, tried different types of napkins and improved the power of her backhand shots. She trained hard to handle the quick hits from her teammate Ito, which paid off and allowed her to regain her competitive strength. I’ve strengthened my physical capacity to handle fast shots, she said. My shots in rallies have become much faster and my skills have improved from a year earlier. As we say, offense is the best defense. Over the years I have developed many violation patterns. I hope to foresee and prevent opponents from using techniques in which they excel, and conclude with forehand shots, my strong point, to score points. After taking second place to Japan in singles, Ishikawa is now determined to break through the Great Wall of Dominance of the People’s Republic of China at the Olympic event. The nation has won the women’s singles gold medal at every Olympic Games since Seoul in 1988. With this in mind, Ishikawa heads to her home games in search of her first singles medal in three attempts. I hope all the hard work will now pay off and I will come home with the gold medal, she said.

TOKYO, JAPAN – NOVEMBER 06: Kasumi Ishikawa of Japan takes on Lily Zhang of the United States during Women’s Teams Singles Group B – Match 2 on Day One of ITTF Team World Cup, Tokyo 2020 Test Event at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium on November 6, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Koki Nagahama/Getty Images) 2019 Getty Images