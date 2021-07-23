How to use Nelson Cruz, Barry Bonds and Hank Aaron in the same sentence?

Nelson Cruz is so old that Roger Maris, when he first signed with the New York Mets in 1998, still had the one-season home run record.

Nelson Cruz is so old that when he played his first professional game, his new teammate Wander Franco was not yet born.

Nelson Cruz is so old…

Okay, you get the idea. Cruz is 41 years old, still one of the best hitters in the game, and the Tampa Bay Rays hope he’s the missing slugger they need not only to chase the Red Sox in the American League East, but to return to the World Series and – this time – come out on top.

The Rays acquired Cruz from the Minnesota Twins on Thursday for minor league pitchers Joe Ryan and Drew Strotman, seeking more life from an offense that is seventh in the majors in runs per game, but only 16th in OPS. They have mainly struggled against left-handers, hitting only .226/.303/.380 against left-handers. Cruz hits .362/.410/.600 against lefties and .294/.370/.537 in total, hitting 19 home runs in 85 games.

Cruz’s production is no fluke. He is ninth in the majors in OPS+ in 2021, fourth over the past two seasons and third over the past three seasons. Few players hit the ball harder on a consistent basis as it ranks in the 95th percentile in average exit speed, 94th percentile in hard hit rate, 98th percentile in maximum exit speed, and 92nd percentile in expected slugging rate.

The Rays finalize a deal to take over Nelson Cruz according to: @JeffPassan. Cruz’s 19 home runs are tied for second among designated batters this season. While the Rays struggle to get production from that spot in the bottom 5 in AL in BA, OPS and HR pic.twitter.com/MGffmCw1Hv ESPN Stats and Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 22, 2021

It’s just the latest from one of the greatest “old” players in Major League history. Cruz has hit 220 home runs since he turned 35 — only Barry Bonds (340) and Henry Aaron (245) have hit more, and Cruz seems like a good bet to pass Aaron. The remarkable aspect of that trivia: Cruz hit 216 home runs before turning 35, so he has hit more after turning 35 than before.

Cruz was traded twice as a minor leaguer, from the A’s to the Mets — way back in 2000 — and then from the A’s to the Brewers. He played eight games for the Brewers in 2005 and was traded to the Rangers in the 2006 season. He would eventually make his mark in Texas, but not before the Rangers assigned him to command in 2008. At the time, his power potential was apparent, but he was wild and undisciplined at the plate and had hit .235 with a .287 on-base percentage for Texas in 2007. When the Rangers put him on waivers after failing in 2008 had managed to pull the team out of spring training, any team could have claimed it. No team did that. He was 27 years old and back in Triple-A was labeled “Quad-A”.

Little did we know that Cruz’s transformation was just beginning.

“You can watch videos and hit the tee, that sort of thing, but at the same time it’s you against the pitcher. It only takes one swing or one pitch to click, and you can find your swing,” Cruz once said. It would be easy to say that’s exactly what Cruz learned. He didn’t have to swing on every throw – he just had to swing on the right ones.

The strange thing is, if you go through Cruz’s data, many of the various stats have remained unchanged since he returned to the Rangers in 2008, posting a 1,030 OPS in 31 games and then making his first of seven All-Star teams in 2009. when he hit 33 home runs. Things like swing rate, chase rate, where he hits the ball — they’re essentially the same, except for minor changes from year to year.

Snap verdict on Nelson Cruz’s trade: The Rays get the best bat on the market and someone with an A+ clubhouse reputation. But the Twins also did very well by catching up with Joe Ryan and Drew Strotman, two hard-throwing right-handers who are close to big league-ready. Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 22, 2021

On one level, all Cruz ever needed was an opportunity. His breakthrough in the 2009 season came during his 28-year season. He has since hit 414 home runs — the ninth all-time season for a 28-year-old player. One of the players ahead of him is David Ortiz, who has hit 452 home runs since his 28-year-old season, and there are some clear similarities between the two as both are big, strong Dominican sluggers and are also seen as great clubhouse leaders. However, Ortiz had a marked change in his batting style between his age-34 and age-35 seasons. In 2010, he struckout 145 in 606 at bats. In 2011, he struckout only 83 in 605 at bats. Indeed, during his last six seasons, even as the league-wide strikeout count rose dramatically, Ortiz never scored 100 goals again.

That is not the case with Cruz. He hit 22.5% of the time during the 34-year season and 22.6% of the time since then. His running speed has improved slightly – 8.1% to 10.2%, although his chasing rates have not improved. In fact, his pursuit rate of 30.8% each of the past two seasons is the highest in his career.

What Cruz seems to do so well is to hunt in certain places. I don’t know if it’s fair to call him a gambling hit, but he can make some ugly swings if he guesses wrong. But if he guesses right, goodbye baseball. Ortiz had the same ability, looked terrible on one field and crushed the next.

Ortiz could still strike when he retired – he led the AL in his last season in slugging, OPS, doubles and RBIs, but the pain in his knees forced him to quit. We don’t know how long he could have gone on. That’s the fascinating thing about Cruz – who knows how long he can remain an elite hitter. With 436 home runs, 500 seems possible, which would be a ridiculous feat for a player who only had 22 through his 27-year season.

As for the Rays, they’re just hoping for a lot in the next three months – August, September and October.

ESPN stats and information contributed to this story.