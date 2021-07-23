Two Early WRs on watch for Biletnikoff Award





Oklahoma’s 2021 football roster is packed with talented receivers, and two of that group are on this season’s preseason waiting list Biletnikoff Prize. Sophomore Marvin Mims and senior transfer Mike Woods are among 51 college team recipients across the country to qualify early for the Biletnikoff Award, which recognizes the best college recipient annually. Five players from the Big 12 have been named to this season’s Biletnikoff watch list. In addition to the two OU recipients, two from Texas Tech (Erik Ezukanma and Kaylon Geiger) and Iowa State’s Xavier Hutchinson are under consideration. If Mims or Woods come through this season as expected, one or both may eventually be considered when it comes time to select the winner. A true freshman in the pandemic-stricken 2020 season, Mims led the Sooners with 610 receiving yards on 37 catches, nine of which resulted in touchdowns. The nine receiving touchdowns set a new freshman program record. Mims earned freshman All-America honors from The Athletic and ESPN last season and was the first freshman in OU football history to be named a freshman All-American by the Football Writers Association of America. Earlier this month, he was selected to the 2021 Preseason All-Big 12 Team. Woods is a transfer from Arkansas, where he played for three seasons. Before entering the transfer portal and eventually moving to Oklahoma, he was picked as one of the SEC’s top returning receivers for the 2021 season. The 6-foot, 1-inch-wide receiver from Magnolia, Texas, caught 32 passes for 619 yards and five touchdowns for the Razorbacks last season. He was the second leading receiver in Arkansas a year ago, averaging nearly 20 yards per catch. This is the 28th year of the Biletnikoff Award, which was introduced in 1994. With all the great receivers that played in Oklahoma during that time, you’d expect the Sooners to have more than one Biletnikoff Award winner. But they only have one. Dede Westbrook won the award in 2018.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://stormininnorman.com/2021/07/22/oklahoma-football-two-sooner-wrs-on-watch-for-biletnikoff-award/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos