Sports
Table tennis stars ready to light up the Tokyo 2020 Olympics
The table tennis action at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics kicks off tomorrow and all eyes will be on the curtain-raiser Mixed Doubles competition making its debut at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium.
It will be 33 years since table tennis made its first appearance at the 1988 Seoul Olympics and five coveted gold medals will be awarded, including one for the Mixed Doubles event.
The mixed doubles kicks off from the round of 16 on a knockout basis, drawing host countries of Japan Mima Ito and Jun Mizutani to meet Austrian duo Sofia Polcanova and Stefan Fegerl at table two at 1115 (local time).
A semifinal showdown between Chinese Taipei players Lin Yun-Ju and Cheng I-Ching could be at stake if the Japanese play true to form and the Chinese Taipei pair up the Indian duo Kamal Achanta and Manika Batrain wins in the Mixed Doubles event contested on a best-of-seven structure.
Meanwhile, top-class Xu Xin and Liu Shiwen from China open their campaign against Canada’s Eugene Wang and Mo Zhang in session one, which is slated to start at 1200 hrs (local time). A possible semi-final with Wong Chun Ting and Doo Hoi Kem awaits with the Hong Kong, China combination as the only pair to ever top the league on the international stage.
It will be a battle between youth and experience in the preliminary round of women’s singles, when 12-year-old Hend Zaza from Syria takes on 39-year-old Austrian Liu Jia almost three times her age. The youngest table tennis athlete ever in the history of the Olympics (as of qualifying on February 24, 2020 in Amman, Jordan), Zaza is also the fifth youngest known Olympian in history and the youngest since Romanian figure skater Beatrice Hustiu in 1968.
The emerging new generation of table tennis talents will be on full display this Saturday as French teenager Prithika Pavade gets her first taste of Olympic action when she meets Russian Olympic Committees Yana Noskova at their opening meeting at 1415.
Like Zaza and Pavade, Singaporean Clarence Chew will also make his Olympic debut in men’s singles, having won his ticket to Tokyo at the Asian Olympic Qualifier earlier this year. Chews maiden Olympics clash will be against Senegals Ibrahima Diaw.
Germany’s Dimitrij Ovtcharov, who won the bronze medal at the 2012 London Games, will only play in the third round on Tuesday, July 27, where he will face Japan’s Koki Niwa. But the seventh seed is already looking forward to what promises to be an exceptional week.
It’s a long wait for the Olympics. It’s different from normal. Everyone wears a mask, keep their distance and you can’t see their facial expression. But given the times we live in and how the whole world has now come to Tokyo for the Games, it is exceptional that the organizers have been able to organize them. We’ve worked so hard for this and we’re really happy to be here to compete, Ovtcharov said.
Chinas Fan Zendong and Ma Long, who placed first and second respectively, echoed Ovtcharov’s sentiments.
We now live in a different time, especially with the COVID-19 pandemic. There are a lot of strict protocols that we have to follow in the matches and we just have to stick to it and make our own adjustments. But I’m just really happy to have the chance to be here because it’s the Olympics. The organization has been excellent so far and it is time for us to perform now, said Ma, a three-time Olympic gold medalist.
Fan takes on Portugal’s Marcos Freitas while Ma takes on Frances Simon Gauzy in the third round.
Competing in the Olympics is every athlete’s dream and I am no exception. Despite the pandemic, we are all doing very well and making the best not only of the game, but also of living conditions. But it’s been great so far and we’re just looking forward to the games start, Fan said.
