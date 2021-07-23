Sports
Sue Bird, Eddy Alvarez Chosen as American Flag Bearers for Opening Ceremony
The United States flag bearers for the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics have been chosen.
On Wednesday morning’s episode of “TODAY,” it was announced that women’s basketball player Sue Bird and baseball player Eddy Alvarez would lead the US out of the tunnel for the opening ceremony.
This will be the first time in Olympic history that in the participating countries, both a male and female athlete will carry the flag for the opening ceremony.
Bird is one of the most decorated women’s basketball players in history. The 40-year-old is a four-time WNBA champion and has helped Team USA to four Olympic gold medals in women’s basketball, in addition to four additional golds in the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup.
Alvarez, 31, is an infielder for the Miami Marlins organization but rose to fame at the Sochi Olympics when he won a silver medal in short track speed skating. He is the first Winter Olympian to ever appear in a Major League Baseball game, and the first person since Jim Thorpe to compete in the Olympics (in an event other than baseball) and MLB. Thorpe won two gold medals at the 1912 Stockholm Olympics in the classic pentathlon and decathlon. A year later, he signed with the New York Giants and played six MLB seasons.
“I think that’s for the best,” Bird told ‘TODAY’ having been selected as flag bearer by her colleagues.
“To make sure your colleagues are the ones who kind of see your career and choose you to lead us. People always ask me what my favorite Olympic moment is, and it was always that in 2004, my then teammate, who is now my coach, Dawn Staley, she was selected as the flag bearer. And we had to be up front with her, and that’s always been my favorite moment outside of winning, of course. So to be really named, that’s mind blowing now.”
Bird and Alvarez will fly the U.S. flag together when the opening ceremony begins on Friday, July 23 at 7:00 AM ET.
Sources
2/ https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/sue-bird-eddy-alvarez-chosen-us-flagbearers-opening-ceremony
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]