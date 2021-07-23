Sue Bird, Eddy Alvarez Chosen as American Flag Bearers for Opening Ceremony

The United States flag bearers for the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics have been chosen.

On Wednesday morning’s episode of “TODAY,” it was announced that women’s basketball player Sue Bird and baseball player Eddy Alvarez would lead the US out of the tunnel for the opening ceremony.

This will be the first time in Olympic history that in the participating countries, both a male and female athlete will carry the flag for the opening ceremony.

Bird is one of the most decorated women’s basketball players in history. The 40-year-old is a four-time WNBA champion and has helped Team USA to four Olympic gold medals in women’s basketball, in addition to four additional golds in the FIBA ​​Women’s Basketball World Cup.

Alvarez, 31, is an infielder for the Miami Marlins organization but rose to fame at the Sochi Olympics when he won a silver medal in short track speed skating. He is the first Winter Olympian to ever appear in a Major League Baseball game, and the first person since Jim Thorpe to compete in the Olympics (in an event other than baseball) and MLB. Thorpe won two gold medals at the 1912 Stockholm Olympics in the classic pentathlon and decathlon. A year later, he signed with the New York Giants and played six MLB seasons.

“I think that’s for the best,” Bird told ‘TODAY’ having been selected as flag bearer by her colleagues.

“To make sure your colleagues are the ones who kind of see your career and choose you to lead us. People always ask me what my favorite Olympic moment is, and it was always that in 2004, my then teammate, who is now my coach, Dawn Staley, she was selected as the flag bearer. And we had to be up front with her, and that’s always been my favorite moment outside of winning, of course. So to be really named, that’s mind blowing now.”

Bird and Alvarez will fly the U.S. flag together when the opening ceremony begins on Friday, July 23 at 7:00 AM ET.