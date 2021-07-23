Local cricket: Southport & Birkdale skipper Chris Cunningham is confident his young side can climb out of danger

Chris Cunningham is convinced that his Southport & Birkdale team has what it takes to avoid the danger of relegation.

S&B is third from bottom in the ECB Premier Division of the Love Lane Liverpool Competition.

They are just four points behind defending champion Firwood Bootle, a position Cunningham would probably have bitten your hand off under normal circumstances – but this season is not normal.

In the past four weeks, five Premier Division clubs have lost at least one game due to Covid postponement. Three – Leigh, Orrell Red Triangle and Bootle – lost two; Orrell are in second relegation spot, six points behind S&B but with two games in hand, the first of which will be overtaken when they face New Brighton on Sunday.

It’s only July and there’s still a long way to go – but for someone who was part of S&B’s last gasp in 2019, Cunningham knows full well that every game is crucial.

I just tried to keep it simple and clear – just win cricket matches, he said.

We weren’t trying to go into detail about how many points we need per game, or possibly trying to predict how many points we’ll collect against certain teams – it’s more of a case of just showing up on a Saturday and trying to win a cricket match.

I believe we can win every game we play – and I know most captains will say that, but I look at what we have and what we were capable of. When it clicks, two or three hours dominated matches against some of the best teams in the league – it’s about being able to turn that into seven hours, because that’s what Comp cricket is all about.

So I’m pretty comfortable and confident that we’ll pick up the results we need.

Cunningham’s side has featured a few experienced heads and plenty of young talent this year. And in recent weeks there have been signs that the formula is starting to work.

A cathartic eight-wicket win over New Brighton on 3rd July was followed by a rain-stricken draw against Wallasey and then a dramatic 10-run win at Orrell Red Triangle, with the hosts reaching 114/4 and chasing 150 for Cunningham and his colleague bowlers caused a collapse.

Unbeaten in three isn’t much – but it’s a start.

Cunningham added: We've played pretty good cricket all season but we've had crazy spells at crucial points.











In those cases, we just seem to miss the application, but most weeks we get into very good positions.

For the past few weeks we’ve just been trying to be clearer in mind and playing cricket right in front of us.

The New Brighton game was a moment for the boys in the dressing room, where they thought you know what, real cricketers were on our day.

Were not a team from Galacticos – we don’t have one or two guys we can rely on every week, we all have to contribute.

A batting order that regularly includes three 16-year-olds — wicketkeeper Jack Carney, Jack Stanley and Basil Sultan — will be more or less cursed by inconsistency.

Slightly older heads like openers Isaac Lea (20) and Lancashire prospect JJ Fielding (18) have started to get good in recent weeks – Lea finished undefeated at 67 in the win over New Brighton, while Fielding made 79 against Wallasey.

Sri Lankan import Dinuka Dilshan is also starting to find his feet – Cunningham believes his players are on a steep learning curve.

We were trying to create an environment where people can go out and play their way, he said.

Every batsman is different – my job is to try to bring everyone together and hope that everyone’s different skills individually can collectively achieve that greater goal.

Tomorrow is leaders Northern’s visit to Trafalgar Road, after a somewhat dubious turn of form in which they lost two and drew one of their last four.

Last Saturday saw Wallasey openers Jamie Crawley and Danny Beaver put the Crosby sides vaunted bowling attack to the sword to set up a six wicket win.

Cunningham said: Were not naive – these guys are the best and they kind of made us stick in place so we have a few wounds to lick.

But what they’ve shown over the past few weeks is that they’re human – these guys are talented cricketers, but they’re entitled to a day off.

Last week was the first time in a few years Northern has been rolled – I think it gives everyone hope to see these guys are good cricketers but they can be flipped.

We were positive, played at home and hopefully we can go out and put on a gig.

Ultimately, if they're better than us that day, I'll never be unhappy with that as a captain. It's when you're beaten, outsmarted, when teams play with bigger hearts – that's what really gets to me.






