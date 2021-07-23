ACC Commissioner Wants to Prioritize Growing Football Audience at Conference

CHARLOTTE, NC — ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips has made it his goal to make football a bigger priority at the conference, a shift that places a more aggressive emphasis on branding, marketing and television coverage alongside future plans to change in its distribution model.

Each league team will already be featured on ACC Network as part of a fall practice tour, alongside more coverage of games and live events. In another change, the league has now required all league schools to hold Pro Days and spring games for broadcast on ACC Network.

While no changes to the division or scheduling structure are imminent, Phillips noted that the entire collegiate landscape has changed in recent months with name, image and likeness, proposed playoff expansion and one-time transfer rules. With the relaxation of rules across the board, Phillips said at some point, the ACC will go back to the NCAA to request that divisions no longer be necessary for conferences with 12 or more teams to host a championship game.

“That’s something we want to do,” Phillips told ESPN on Thursday. “To test the waters to see if we can go without divisions like we did last year. We’ve seen what that could look like.

“I don’t think you can marry with everything you’ve done. Then you get so cemented in what’s been done in the past or, or what you think is best for you. I think it’ll take a lot of a lot flexibility across all our schools to understand what that new model looks like for ACC football.”

Last year, during the coronavirus pandemic, Notre Dame joined the ACC for just one season, and the ACC scrapped its divisional format. Clemson and Notre Dame each made it to the playoffs. Notre Dame returns as an independent this year, but Phillips hasn’t been shy about discussing what a future might look like with the Fighting Irish in the ACC as a full-time member.

That’s especially important because there’s speculation surrounding the idea of ​​Texas and Oklahoma joining the SEC. Before that news broke, Phillips noted during his press conference on Wednesday, “Who knows where the future goes. You always have to be ready to add. Notre Dame, contractually, if they were to attend a conference, they would join the ACC. That’s where we are. We’ll see where this goes.”

Currently, the NCAA requires schools to have divisions in order to play in a conference championship game unless it can play a round-robin conference schedule. The ACC has tried to amend the legislation in the past, but has not succeeded. But this time around, the considerations are also important in a new expanded College Football model with 12 teams, where the league would like to invite multiple teams per year.

Asking for legal relief would allow the flexibility to look at all avenues to move the competition forward. During his meeting with ACC football coaches on Wednesday, Phillips spoke about reinventing college football in this new era.

“When it goes to 12, the door opens to say, ‘Okay, where’s our best shot at getting multiple teams in this thing?'” said Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson, one of three coaches in the ACC Football Subcommittee. “Is it with divisions or without? And so I think when it goes to this new format, all these things are open. Do I see that changing in the next two years? No. But I think that’s part of a longer — term conversation.”

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, also a member of the ACC football subcommittee, noted that he likes the divisional layout but would like the league to consider doing away with permanent crossover opponents as a way to get more teams. to play against each other. The only problem is that there are multiple major ACC rivalry games with permanent crossovers, including Miami-Florida State and NC State-North Carolina.

“I think it’s good to have divisions and to have some tradition in your league,” said Swinney. “But if you lift the splits, then you put everything in the hands of the TV people about planning.”

That should be part of the consideration to raise awareness of ACC football. But part of the problem in that regard was Clemson’s dominance over the entire conference. Swinney doesn’t necessarily see it that way, pointing out that Alabama has been just as dominant in the SEC. But maybe the story in the SEC is different because it has gained more exposure and more teams are in position to compete for national championships.

That’s ultimately where the ACC should come in. Shortly after Phillips was hired as commissioner, replacing John Swofford in January, he formed the Football Subcommittee to look at ways to take football to the next level at the conference. Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi joined Swinney and Clawson in the group, alongside athletic directors Heather Lyke (Pitt), Whit Babcock (Virginia Tech), Pat Kraft (Boston College) and Bubba Cunningham (North Carolina).

The league asked the group for new ideas for ACC football. The biggest feedback was twofold: a more aggressive approach to football marketing and promotion and a football-centric culture. That’s why there have been changes, from increased coverage on the ACC network, to exploring different ways to promote players of the week, to a bigger social media presence, to scheduling a primetime announcement for schedule disclosures and buy-in from coaches to make more television appearances to promote their schools and the conference.

That was evident at ACC Kickoff, with three ACC Network sets spread across the hotel. In addition, the ACC took photos of every player who attended and within 15 minutes, the ACC delivered the content to them to push on their own social media platforms.

The league has also established three more focus groups to provide ongoing feedback: one with recruiting coordinators, one with 28 players (two per team), and one with digital social directors. In addition, coaches asked the league to explain its off-duty program.

“There has been a good exchange of ideas. That has never happened in the past,” Narduzzi said. “They don’t ask the coaches, ‘what do you think?’ If you don’t listen to the people in the arena, what are we doing here?”

But getting everyone on the same page, and perhaps putting the good of the competition over the good of the program at times when it comes to more possible changes ahead, will require more collaboration as the discussions grow beyond just increasing exposure.

“There’s debate about what’s best for the greater good,” Phillips said. ‘Is there any movement to get there? I’d say yes.’