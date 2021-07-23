Sports
Olympics-Tennis-Japan’s Osaka returns to the Games spotlight on Sunday
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Japan’s Naomi Osaka returns to the spotlight on Sunday, kicking off her Olympic campaign as a home crowd favorite after taking a mental health break two months ago.
Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam champion and number two in the world, has not played a competitive game since she withdrew from the French Open in May, amid controversy here over her decision to skip all tournament press conferences in a bid protect her mental health. welfare.
But with all her big wins on hard courts – the same surface used in Tokyo – the 23-year-old remains widely regarded as one of Japan’s strongest gold medalists in a field of 64 players each for women’s and men’s singles. that’s missing some of the biggest names in the sport.
Amid heightened coronavirus pandemic restrictions, Swiss Roger Federer and Spaniard Rafael Nadal, each with multiple Grand Slams to their credit, both withdrew from the Games, along with reigning US Open champion Dominic Thiem.
Two-time Slam winner Simona Halep will be absent from the women’s singles, as will American sisters Serena and Venus Williams here, who each have four gold medals. Another American player, teenager Coco Gauff, withdrew earlier this week after testing positive for COVID-19.
Osaka, who is making her Olympic debut, was originally scheduled to start the tournament on Saturday at Center Court in Ariake Tennis Park.
But she will now face China’s Zheng Saisai, ranked 52 in the world, on Sunday at the request of Tokyo 2020 organizers, a spokesman for the International Tennis Federation (ITF) confirmed to Reuters. No reason was given for the change.
Last year’s French Open champion Iga Swiatek is now playing the first major game of the Games against Germany’s Mona Barthel, starting at 11:00 AM local time (0200 GMT).
Osaka could potentially meet Swiatek in a blockbuster quarter-final, while Australia’s number one Ashleigh Barty could wait on the other side of the draw.
In an essay written for Time magazine earlier this month, Osaka said she stood by her decision to leave the court but was now ready to make Japan proud of the Games.
An Olympics in itself is special, but to play for the Japanese fans is a dream come true, Osaka wrote.
DJOKOVIC GOLDEN SLAM CHANCE
Players from 46 countries will compete for Olympic glory in the competition that could be complicated by Tokyo’s intense summer heat, with the Japan Meteorological Agency forecasting temperatures to soar to 33 degrees Celsius during the Games.
A spokesman for the International Tennis Federation confirmed to Reuters that the roof of the Center Courts can be closed if it gets too hot or if it rains.
Novak Djokovic closes out the first day of proceedings on Center Court and begins his quest to become the first man to complete a Golden Slam – wins at all four Grand Slam tournaments in one year plus an Olympic gold in singles .
Germany’s Steffi Graf is the only player to have won a Golden Slam so far, in 1988, but Djokovic, top of the rankings, could quickly match her feat if he wins in Tokyo and then claims the US Open title in August .
Already this year’s 34-year victories at the Australian Open, Roland Garros and Wimbledon mean he has joined rivals Federer and Nadal with 20 Grand Slam titles each.
Djokovic will face 139th Bolivian Hugo Dellien in the opener, and could face a potential quarterfinal with number five seed Andrey Rublev or Japan’s Kei Nishikori, who took home the bronze medal at the 2016 Games in Rio.
The Serb could also be looking to extend a five-match winning streak against fourth seed Alexander Zverev, a potential semi-final opponent.
Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Additional reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell
