



The 2021 MLB trading deadline got its first big step on Thursday. It wasn’t about the Oakland Ash, but it did take a potential target off the board. The Minnesota Twins Announced that she is DH . traded Nelson Cruz to the Tampa Bay Rays, in a four-player deal involving three minor leaguers. Getting Rays: DH Nelson Cruz , and pitching prospect Calvin Faucher

, and pitching prospect Calvin Faucher Getting twins: pitching prospects Joe Ryan and Drew Strotman The 57-39 Rays are currently second in the AL East division, one game behind the Boston Red Sox. If the season ended today, Tampa Bay would win the First Wild Card and host the Ashes in a one-game playoff. The Rays already had a good DH in Austin Meadows, but he can also play the corneroutfield. Cruz would have been an attractive target for Oakland, as I explained earlier this week. The Axis have the worst DH production in the league this year and for a variety of reasons Cruz’s trading cost had a chance to be a steal relative to the impact of his skills. Between the oversized marginal increase on that particular position and hopefully a low prospect price, he presented strong value. But he made almost as much sense to the Rays, they weren’t strangers to smart themselves, and they had more to offer from their farm. In fact, the price they ended up paying turned out to be much higher than expected, per Baseball Trade Values, especially since there has been no mention of the Gemini sending cash for Cruzs’ salary. Looking at it this way, the A’s would be outbid anyway, as they couldn’t reasonably match this offer. The deadline this year is July 30, as July 31 is a Saturday, so there are eight days left for clubs to transact. Snap verdict on Nelson Cruz’s trade: The Rays get the best bat on the market and someone with an A+ clubhouse reputation. But the Twins also did very well by catching up with Joe Ryan and Drew Strotman, two hard-throwing right-handers who are close to big league-ready. Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 22, 2021

