Rishabh Pant is the future of Indian cricket: the fearless mindset of Parthiv Patel’s young wicketkeeper





Parthiv Patel has praised Rishabh Pant | Photo credit: AP Essentials Rishabh Pant is Team India’s first-choice wicketkeeper for the Test series against England from August 4 Pant has been hailed as the future of Indian cricket by Parthiv Patel on the back of his fearless batting The 23-year-old is also credited with his improved glove work behind the stumps and his competition-winning skill Rishabh Pant has emerged as a real gem that pops in every now and then for India. The 23-year-old has proven his mettle time and time again with his phenomenal performances on stages at home and away, demonstrating his class as a generational cricketer. Former Indian wicketkeeper batsman Parthiv Patel praised the Delhi boy for calling Pant the ‘future of Indian cricket’, especially after witnessing his performances Down Under against Australia and at home against England. Parthiv spoke on ‘The Curtly and Karishma Show’ about his observations on Pant’s consistency with the bat and the drastic improvement behind the stumps during the 2018-19 Test series in Australia. He said the youngster is always willing to improve his game, whether it’s hitting more responsibly or his wicketkeeping skills. “Rishabh Pant is the future of Indian cricket. He is fearless. What I love about him. When I was a standby wicketkeeper on a tour in 2018 and he was the first choice keeper, his attitude and will to improve his wicketkeeping all the time. He worked very hard on his wicketkeeping. He remained brilliant on the rotating wickets in the India-England home series,” explained the former Indian goalkeeper. No wonder all these traits and more have contributed to Pant being named as Team India’s first choice wicketkeeper batsman across all formats of the game. Parthiv also believed that Pant has a natural talent for coming up with absolute match-winning performances with the bat, almost as if he understood the game differently from everyone else. There is no doubt that Pant’s kind of cricket is certainly inspiring and guts apart from his work on the pitch getting the job done. He has shown the world more than a few times why he is the name the doctor orders for every time India finds herself in a tricky situation. “He takes more responsibility when hitting. He plays match-winning punches in Test cricket. That’s something that defines a cricketer,” Parthiv concluded, appreciating Pant’s exploits over the years, but above all by reminding the world to stand up. fit for this intrepid young talent who doesn’t think twice before making history. Currently on his second tour of England, Pant is an integral part of Shastri-Kohli’s outfit for the 5-match Test series showdown with the hosts. The tour kicks off at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on August 4. Pant has rejoined the squad after a period of isolation as part of his recovery from Covid-19.

