2021 Fantasy Football PPR Ranking: Top 200 Cheat Sheets

Let’s face it — even if you’ve actively found your way to this article, you’re not going to agree. More than that, youwant toto disagree. You can’t wait to point out how stupid it is that player X is above player Y, that all QBs are too high, or that your favorite fifth-string rookie WR sleeper isn’t even on it. You have no doubt that you can make a better Top 200 PPR fantasy ranking in your sleep. your onlyhope the other suckers in your league take this ranking to heart when putting together their draft strategies.

Uh, maybe you’re right. It is fantasy football after all. We’ve put a lot of time and effort into our rankings for the season, but every year injuries, surprising busts, out of nowhere pimples and other weird things happen. And that’s exactly why these rankings are worth a few glances.

As confident as you are in your ability to evaluate players, you know you’ve been wrong in the past. Getting different perspectives on the preseason rankings can’t just help your picks, but it can also give you an idea of ​​what other owners in your league are thinking. If we have a player significantly lower than you, chances are at least a few others are too. That can mean you don’t have to reach so high for your favorite sleeper.

It is also important to really understand the differences between PPR scores and standard scores. This sounds intuitive, but if you’re used to playing one league against another, it’s easy to overvalue (or undervalue) the differences. Also, your league’s defaults or other sets of published rankings can be optimized for default scores even if you’re in a PPR league, which can really affect how your draft goes.

Apart from receipts which are clearly more important in PPR competitions, all QBs and D/STs are generally worth slightly less. Simply put, there are simply more points available for RBs, WRs and TEs, so they have more value. While QBs have the same value relative to each other, they don’t outperform other positions that much.

The differences in our standard and PPR rankings kick in as Derrick Henry, our number 1 player in the standard league, drops to number 5 in PPR behind Christian McCaffrey, Saquon Barkley, Alvin Kamara and Dalvin Cook. Tyreek Hill, our top standard WR, drops to fifth among pass catchers behind Davante Adams, DeAndre Hopkins, Stefon Diggs and Calvin Ridley. When we talk about such top players, the differences are small, but the values ​​are still affected even in half-point PPR formats.

Of course, your biggest problems with these rankings will probably be lower down the list. Commission backing, WRs on new offenses, potential breakthrough TEs — all these types of players spark intense discussions among fantasy owners every year. It’s part of what makes fantasy football so much fun. Either way, looking at different perspectives will only make your preparation more complete and help you achieve the one thing we’re all striving for: a fantasy championship.

We will continue to update these Top 200 PPR rankings and provide further analysis through Week 1, so check back regularly for updates!

2021 Fantasy PPR Ranking: Top 200 Cheat Sheets

Rankings based on full-point PPR, four-point passing TD to score

RankPlayerPosition
1Christian McCaffrey, PanthersRB
2Saquon Barkley, GiantsRB
3Alvin Kamara, SaintsRB
4Dalvin Cook, VikingsRB
5Derrick Henry, TitansRB
6Ezekiel Elliott, CowboysRB
7Davante Adams, PackersWR
8DeAndre Hopkins, CardinalsWR
9Stefon Diggs, BillsWR
10Travis Kelce, ChiefsTO
11Aaron Jones, PackersRB
12Antonio Gibson, WashingtonRB
13Calvin Ridley, FalconsWR
14Tyrek Hill, ChiefsWR
15Michael Thomas, SaintsWR
16Clyde Edwards-Helaire, ChiefsRB
17Austin Ekeler, ChargersRB
18Allen Robinson, BearsWR
19Darren Waller, RaidersTO
20Nick Chubb, BrownsRB
21Jonathan Taylor, ColtsRB
22DK Metcalf, SeahawksWR
23David Montgomery, BearsRB
24Miles Sanders, EaglesRB
25George Kittle, 49ersTO
26Justin Jefferson, VikingsWR
27Keenan Allen, ChargersWR
28D’Andre Swift, LionsRB
29Najee Harris, SteelersRB
30CeeDee Lamb, CowboysWR
31AJ Brown, TitansWR
32Joe Mixon, BengalRB
33Terry McLaurin, WashingtonWR
34Patrick Mahomes, ChiefsQB
35JK Dobbins, RavensRB
36Cooper Kupp, RamsWR
37Amari Cooper, CowboysWR
38Kyler Murray, CardinalsQB
39Josh Allen, BillsQB
40Myles Gaskin, DolphinsRB
41Mike Evans, BuccaneersWR
42DJ Moore, PanthersWR
43Robert Woods, RamsWR
44Tyler Lockett, SeahawksWR
45Kyle Pitts, FalconsTO
46Julio Jones, TitansWR
47Chris GodwinBuccaneersWR
48Russell Wilson, SeahawksQB
49Lamar Jackson, RavensQB
50Kareem Hunt, BrownsRB
51Josh Jacobs, RaidersRB
52Mike Davis, FalconsRB
53Chase Edmonds, CardinalsRB
54Brandon Aiyuk, 49ersWR
55Travis Etienne, JaguarsRB
56Robby Anderson, PanthersWR
57TJ Hockenson, LionsTO
58Odell Beckham Jr., BrownsWR
59Adam Thielen, VikingsWR
60Diontae Johnson, SteelersWR
61JuJu Smith-Schuster, SteelersWR
62Darrell Henderson, RamsRB
63Javonte Williams, BroncosRB
64Dak Prescott, CowboysQB
65Mark Andrews, RavensTO
66Devin Singletary, BillsRB
67Melvin Gordon, BroncosRB
68Michael Carter, JetsRB
69Courtland Sutton, BroncosWR
70Kenny Golladay, GiantsWR
71DeVante Parker, DolphinsWR
72Justin Herbert, ChargersQB
73Raheem Mostert, 49ersRB
74David Johnson, TexansRB
75Noah Fant, BroncosTO
76Dallas Goedert, EaglesTO
77DJ Chark, JaguarsWR
78Ja’Marr Chase, BengalWR
79Nyheim Hines, ColtsRB
80Logan Thomas, WashingtonTO
81JD McKissic, WashingtonRB
82Deebo Samuel, 49ersWR
83Tee Higgins, BengalWR
84Antonio Brown, BuccaneersWR
85Ryan Tannehill, TitansQB
86Damien Harris, PatriotsRB
87Leonard Fournette, BuccaneersRB
88DeVonta Smith, EaglesWR
89Matthew Stafford, RamsQB
90Phillip Lindsay, TexansRB
91James Robinson, JaguarsRB
92Chase Claypool, SteelersWR
93Tyler Higbee, RamsTO
94Ronald Jones II, BuccaneersRB
95Tarik Cohen, BearsRB
96Mike Gesicki, DolphinsTO
97Mike Williams, ChargersWR
98Jerry Jeudy, BroncosWR
99Tom Brady, BuccaneersQB
100Aaron Rodgers, PackersQB
101Robert Tonyan Jr., PackersTO
102Jamaal Williams, LionsRB
103Michael Pittman Jr., ColtsWR
104Tyler Boyd, BengalWR
105Jakobi Meyers, PatriotsWR
106Jalen Hurts, EaglesQB
107Will Fuller, DolphinsWR
108Brandin Cooks, TexansWR
109TY Hilton, ColtsWR
110Jarvis Landry, BrownsWR
111Gus Edwards, RavensRB
112Zack Moss, BillsRB
113Jalen Reagor, EaglesWR
114Joe Burrow, BengalQB
115Blake Jarwin, CowboysTO
116James White, PatriotsRB
117Christian Kirk, CardinalsWR
118Marquise Brown, RavensWR
119Curtis Samuel, WashingtonWR
120Laviska Shenault Jr., JaguarsWR
121Henry Ruggs III, RaidersWR
122Jonnu Smith, PatriotsTO
123Kirk Cousins, VikingsQB
124Latavius ​​​​​​Murray, SaintsRB
125Darnell Mooney, BearsWR
126Jamison Crowder, JetsWR
127Cole Beasley, BillsWR
128Trevor Lawrence, JaguarsQB
129Trey Sermon, 49ersRB
130Irv Smith Jr., VikingsTO
131James Conner, CardinalsRB
132AJ Dillon, PackersRB
133Tony Pollard, CowboysRB
134Kenyan Drake, RaidersRB
135Matt Ryan, FalconsQB
136Michael Gallup, CowboysWR
137Corey Davis, JetsWR
138Baltimore RavensD/ST
139Tampa Bay BuccaneersD/ST
140Jared Cook, ChargersTO
141Gabriel Davis, BillsWR
142Tre’Quan Smith, SaintsWR
143Ben Roethlisberger, SteelersQB
144Marvin Jones, JaguarsWR
145Jaylen Waddle, DolphinsWR
146Hunter Henry, PatriotsTO
147Rob Gronkowski, BuccaneersTO
148Tua Tagovailoa, DolphinsQB
149Pittsburgh SteelersD/ST
150Russell Gage, FalconsWR
151Kenneth Gainwell, EaglesRB
152Alexander Mattison, VikingsRB
153Tevin Coleman, JetsRB
154Derek Carr, RaidersQB
155New England PatriotsD/ST
156Nelson Agholor, PatriotsWR
157Emmanuel Sanders, BillsWR
158Evan Engram, GiantsTO
159Los Angeles RamsD/ST
160Breshad Perriman, LionsWR
161Anthony Firkser, TitansTO
162Darrel Williams, ChiefsRB
163Justin Jackson, ChargersRB
164Baker Mayfield, BrownsQB
165Carson Wentz, ColtsQB
166Austin Hooper, BrownsTO
167Malcolm Brown, DolphinsRB
168Rashad Penny, SeahawksRB
169Tyrell Williams, LionsWR
170John Brown, RaidersWR
171Miami DolphinsD/ST
172Washington soccer teamD/ST
173Buffalo BillsD/ST
174Indianapolis ColtsD/ST
175Daniel Jones, GiantsQB
176Cole Kmet, BearsTO
177Cordarrelle Patterson, FalconsRB
178Devontae Booker, GiantsRB
179James Winston, SaintsQB
180Kansas City ChiefsD/ST
181Drew Lock, BroncosQB
182Marlon Mack, ColtsRB
183Darius Slayton, GiantsWR
184Allen Lazard, PackersWR
185Mecole Hardman, ChiefsWR
186Kadarius Toney, GiantsWR
187Elijah Moore, JetsWR
188Rondale Moore, CardinalsWR
189Zach Ertz, EaglesTO
190New Orleans Saints OrleansD/ST
191San Francisco 49ersD/ST
192Arizona CardinalsD/ST
193Minnesota VikingsD/ST
194Cleveland BrownsD/ST
195Gerald Everett, SeahawksTO
196OJ Howard, BuccaneersTO
197Benny Snell Jr., SteelersRB
198Sammy Watkins, RavensWR
199AJ Green, CardinalsWR
200Van Jefferson, RamsWR

Fantasy Kicker Ranking 2021

RankPlayer
1Justin Tucker, Ravens
2Harrison Butker, Chiefs
3Jason Sanders, Dolphins
4Matt Prater, Cardinals
5Younghoe Koo, Falcons
6Wil Lutz, Heiligen
7Greg Zuerlein, Cowboys
8Daniel Carlson, Raiders
9Tyler Bass, Bills
10Joey Slye, Panthers
11Brandon McManus, Broncos
12Rodrigo Blankenship, Colts

