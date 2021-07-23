2021 Fantasy Football PPR Ranking: Top 200 Cheat Sheets





Let’s face it — even if you’ve actively found your way to this article, you’re not going to agree. More than that, youwant toto disagree. You can’t wait to point out how stupid it is that player X is above player Y, that all QBs are too high, or that your favorite fifth-string rookie WR sleeper isn’t even on it. You have no doubt that you can make a better Top 200 PPR fantasy ranking in your sleep. your onlyhope the other suckers in your league take this ranking to heart when putting together their draft strategies. Uh, maybe you’re right. It is fantasy football after all. We’ve put a lot of time and effort into our rankings for the season, but every year injuries, surprising busts, out of nowhere pimples and other weird things happen. And that’s exactly why these rankings are worth a few glances. As confident as you are in your ability to evaluate players, you know you’ve been wrong in the past. Getting different perspectives on the preseason rankings can’t just help your picks, but it can also give you an idea of ​​what other owners in your league are thinking. If we have a player significantly lower than you, chances are at least a few others are too. That can mean you don’t have to reach so high for your favorite sleeper. It is also important to really understand the differences between PPR scores and standard scores. This sounds intuitive, but if you’re used to playing one league against another, it’s easy to overvalue (or undervalue) the differences. Also, your league’s defaults or other sets of published rankings can be optimized for default scores even if you’re in a PPR league, which can really affect how your draft goes. Apart from receipts which are clearly more important in PPR competitions, all QBs and D/STs are generally worth slightly less. Simply put, there are simply more points available for RBs, WRs and TEs, so they have more value. While QBs have the same value relative to each other, they don’t outperform other positions that much. The differences in our standard and PPR rankings kick in as Derrick Henry, our number 1 player in the standard league, drops to number 5 in PPR behind Christian McCaffrey, Saquon Barkley, Alvin Kamara and Dalvin Cook. Tyreek Hill, our top standard WR, drops to fifth among pass catchers behind Davante Adams, DeAndre Hopkins, Stefon Diggs and Calvin Ridley. When we talk about such top players, the differences are small, but the values ​​are still affected even in half-point PPR formats. Of course, your biggest problems with these rankings will probably be lower down the list. Commission backing, WRs on new offenses, potential breakthrough TEs — all these types of players spark intense discussions among fantasy owners every year. It’s part of what makes fantasy football so much fun. Either way, looking at different perspectives will only make your preparation more complete and help you achieve the one thing we’re all striving for: a fantasy championship. We will continue to update these Top 200 PPR rankings and provide further analysis through Week 1, so check back regularly for updates! 2021 Fantasy PPR Ranking: Top 200 Cheat Sheets Rankings based on full-point PPR, four-point passing TD to score Rank Player Position 1 Christian McCaffrey, Panthers RB 2 Saquon Barkley, Giants RB 3 Alvin Kamara, Saints RB 4 Dalvin Cook, Vikings RB 5 Derrick Henry, Titans RB 6 Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys RB 7 Davante Adams, Packers WR 8 DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals WR 9 Stefon Diggs, Bills WR 10 Travis Kelce, Chiefs TO 11 Aaron Jones, Packers RB 12 Antonio Gibson, Washington RB 13 Calvin Ridley, Falcons WR 14 Tyrek Hill, Chiefs WR 15 Michael Thomas, Saints WR 16 Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Chiefs RB 17 Austin Ekeler, Chargers RB 18 Allen Robinson, Bears WR 19 Darren Waller, Raiders TO 20 Nick Chubb, Browns RB 21 Jonathan Taylor, Colts RB 22 DK Metcalf, Seahawks WR 23 David Montgomery, Bears RB 24 Miles Sanders, Eagles RB 25 George Kittle, 49ers TO 26 Justin Jefferson, Vikings WR 27 Keenan Allen, Chargers WR 28 D’Andre Swift, Lions RB 29 Najee Harris, Steelers RB 30 CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys WR 31 AJ Brown, Titans WR 32 Joe Mixon, Bengal RB 33 Terry McLaurin, Washington WR 34 Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs QB 35 JK Dobbins, Ravens RB 36 Cooper Kupp, Rams WR 37 Amari Cooper, Cowboys WR 38 Kyler Murray, Cardinals QB 39 Josh Allen, Bills QB 40 Myles Gaskin, Dolphins RB 41 Mike Evans, Buccaneers WR 42 DJ Moore, Panthers WR 43 Robert Woods, Rams WR 44 Tyler Lockett, Seahawks WR 45 Kyle Pitts, Falcons TO 46 Julio Jones, Titans WR 47 Chris GodwinBuccaneers WR 48 Russell Wilson, Seahawks QB 49 Lamar Jackson, Ravens QB 50 Kareem Hunt, Browns RB 51 Josh Jacobs, Raiders RB 52 Mike Davis, Falcons RB 53 Chase Edmonds, Cardinals RB 54 Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers WR 55 Travis Etienne, Jaguars RB 56 Robby Anderson, Panthers WR 57 TJ Hockenson, Lions TO 58 Odell Beckham Jr., Browns WR 59 Adam Thielen, Vikings WR 60 Diontae Johnson, Steelers WR 61 JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers WR 62 Darrell Henderson, Rams RB 63 Javonte Williams, Broncos RB 64 Dak Prescott, Cowboys QB 65 Mark Andrews, Ravens TO 66 Devin Singletary, Bills RB 67 Melvin Gordon, Broncos RB 68 Michael Carter, Jets RB 69 Courtland Sutton, Broncos WR 70 Kenny Golladay, Giants WR 71 DeVante Parker, Dolphins WR 72 Justin Herbert, Chargers QB 73 Raheem Mostert, 49ers RB 74 David Johnson, Texans RB 75 Noah Fant, Broncos TO 76 Dallas Goedert, Eagles TO 77 DJ Chark, Jaguars WR 78 Ja’Marr Chase, Bengal WR 79 Nyheim Hines, Colts RB 80 Logan Thomas, Washington TO 81 JD McKissic, Washington RB 82 Deebo Samuel, 49ers WR 83 Tee Higgins, Bengal WR 84 Antonio Brown, Buccaneers WR 85 Ryan Tannehill, Titans QB 86 Damien Harris, Patriots RB 87 Leonard Fournette, Buccaneers RB 88 DeVonta Smith, Eagles WR 89 Matthew Stafford, Rams QB 90 Phillip Lindsay, Texans RB 91 James Robinson, Jaguars RB 92 Chase Claypool, Steelers WR 93 Tyler Higbee, Rams TO 94 Ronald Jones II, Buccaneers RB 95 Tarik Cohen, Bears RB 96 Mike Gesicki, Dolphins TO 97 Mike Williams, Chargers WR 98 Jerry Jeudy, Broncos WR 99 Tom Brady, Buccaneers QB 100 Aaron Rodgers, Packers QB 101 Robert Tonyan Jr., Packers TO 102 Jamaal Williams, Lions RB 103 Michael Pittman Jr., Colts WR 104 Tyler Boyd, Bengal WR 105 Jakobi Meyers, Patriots WR 106 Jalen Hurts, Eagles QB 107 Will Fuller, Dolphins WR 108 Brandin Cooks, Texans WR 109 TY Hilton, Colts WR 110 Jarvis Landry, Browns WR 111 Gus Edwards, Ravens RB 112 Zack Moss, Bills RB 113 Jalen Reagor, Eagles WR 114 Joe Burrow, Bengal QB 115 Blake Jarwin, Cowboys TO 116 James White, Patriots RB 117 Christian Kirk, Cardinals WR 118 Marquise Brown, Ravens WR 119 Curtis Samuel, Washington WR 120 Laviska Shenault Jr., Jaguars WR 121 Henry Ruggs III, Raiders WR 122 Jonnu Smith, Patriots TO 123 Kirk Cousins, Vikings QB 124 Latavius ​​​​​​Murray, Saints RB 125 Darnell Mooney, Bears WR 126 Jamison Crowder, Jets WR 127 Cole Beasley, Bills WR 128 Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars QB 129 Trey Sermon, 49ers RB 130 Irv Smith Jr., Vikings TO 131 James Conner, Cardinals RB 132 AJ Dillon, Packers RB 133 Tony Pollard, Cowboys RB 134 Kenyan Drake, Raiders RB 135 Matt Ryan, Falcons QB 136 Michael Gallup, Cowboys WR 137 Corey Davis, Jets WR 138 Baltimore Ravens D/ST 139 Tampa Bay Buccaneers D/ST 140 Jared Cook, Chargers TO 141 Gabriel Davis, Bills WR 142 Tre’Quan Smith, Saints WR 143 Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers QB 144 Marvin Jones, Jaguars WR 145 Jaylen Waddle, Dolphins WR 146 Hunter Henry, Patriots TO 147 Rob Gronkowski, Buccaneers TO 148 Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins QB 149 Pittsburgh Steelers D/ST 150 Russell Gage, Falcons WR 151 Kenneth Gainwell, Eagles RB 152 Alexander Mattison, Vikings RB 153 Tevin Coleman, Jets RB 154 Derek Carr, Raiders QB 155 New England Patriots D/ST 156 Nelson Agholor, Patriots WR 157 Emmanuel Sanders, Bills WR 158 Evan Engram, Giants TO 159 Los Angeles Rams D/ST 160 Breshad Perriman, Lions WR 161 Anthony Firkser, Titans TO 162 Darrel Williams, Chiefs RB 163 Justin Jackson, Chargers RB 164 Baker Mayfield, Browns QB 165 Carson Wentz, Colts QB 166 Austin Hooper, Browns TO 167 Malcolm Brown, Dolphins RB 168 Rashad Penny, Seahawks RB 169 Tyrell Williams, Lions WR 170 John Brown, Raiders WR 171 Miami Dolphins D/ST 172 Washington soccer team D/ST 173 Buffalo Bills D/ST 174 Indianapolis Colts D/ST 175 Daniel Jones, Giants QB 176 Cole Kmet, Bears TO 177 Cordarrelle Patterson, Falcons RB 178 Devontae Booker, Giants RB 179 James Winston, Saints QB 180 Kansas City Chiefs D/ST 181 Drew Lock, Broncos QB 182 Marlon Mack, Colts RB 183 Darius Slayton, Giants WR 184 Allen Lazard, Packers WR 185 Mecole Hardman, Chiefs WR 186 Kadarius Toney, Giants WR 187 Elijah Moore, Jets WR 188 Rondale Moore, Cardinals WR 189 Zach Ertz, Eagles TO 190 New Orleans Saints Orleans D/ST 191 San Francisco 49ers D/ST 192 Arizona Cardinals D/ST 193 Minnesota Vikings D/ST 194 Cleveland Browns D/ST 195 Gerald Everett, Seahawks TO 196 OJ Howard, Buccaneers TO 197 Benny Snell Jr., Steelers RB 198 Sammy Watkins, Ravens WR 199 AJ Green, Cardinals WR 200 Van Jefferson, Rams WR Fantasy Kicker Ranking 2021 Rank Player 1 Justin Tucker, Ravens 2 Harrison Butker, Chiefs 3 Jason Sanders, Dolphins 4 Matt Prater, Cardinals 5 Younghoe Koo, Falcons 6 Wil Lutz, Heiligen 7 Greg Zuerlein, Cowboys 8 Daniel Carlson, Raiders 9 Tyler Bass, Bills 10 Joey Slye, Panthers 11 Brandon McManus, Broncos 12 Rodrigo Blankenship, Colts

