Sports
2021 Fantasy Football PPR Ranking: Top 200 Cheat Sheets
Let’s face it — even if you’ve actively found your way to this article, you’re not going to agree. More than that, youwant toto disagree. You can’t wait to point out how stupid it is that player X is above player Y, that all QBs are too high, or that your favorite fifth-string rookie WR sleeper isn’t even on it. You have no doubt that you can make a better Top 200 PPR fantasy ranking in your sleep. your onlyhope the other suckers in your league take this ranking to heart when putting together their draft strategies.
Uh, maybe you’re right. It is fantasy football after all. We’ve put a lot of time and effort into our rankings for the season, but every year injuries, surprising busts, out of nowhere pimples and other weird things happen. And that’s exactly why these rankings are worth a few glances.
As confident as you are in your ability to evaluate players, you know you’ve been wrong in the past. Getting different perspectives on the preseason rankings can’t just help your picks, but it can also give you an idea of what other owners in your league are thinking. If we have a player significantly lower than you, chances are at least a few others are too. That can mean you don’t have to reach so high for your favorite sleeper.
It is also important to really understand the differences between PPR scores and standard scores. This sounds intuitive, but if you’re used to playing one league against another, it’s easy to overvalue (or undervalue) the differences. Also, your league’s defaults or other sets of published rankings can be optimized for default scores even if you’re in a PPR league, which can really affect how your draft goes.
Apart from receipts which are clearly more important in PPR competitions, all QBs and D/STs are generally worth slightly less. Simply put, there are simply more points available for RBs, WRs and TEs, so they have more value. While QBs have the same value relative to each other, they don’t outperform other positions that much.
The differences in our standard and PPR rankings kick in as Derrick Henry, our number 1 player in the standard league, drops to number 5 in PPR behind Christian McCaffrey, Saquon Barkley, Alvin Kamara and Dalvin Cook. Tyreek Hill, our top standard WR, drops to fifth among pass catchers behind Davante Adams, DeAndre Hopkins, Stefon Diggs and Calvin Ridley. When we talk about such top players, the differences are small, but the values are still affected even in half-point PPR formats.
Of course, your biggest problems with these rankings will probably be lower down the list. Commission backing, WRs on new offenses, potential breakthrough TEs — all these types of players spark intense discussions among fantasy owners every year. It’s part of what makes fantasy football so much fun. Either way, looking at different perspectives will only make your preparation more complete and help you achieve the one thing we’re all striving for: a fantasy championship.
We will continue to update these Top 200 PPR rankings and provide further analysis through Week 1, so check back regularly for updates!
2021 Fantasy PPR Ranking: Top 200 Cheat Sheets
Rankings based on full-point PPR, four-point passing TD to score
|Rank
|Player
|Position
|1
|Christian McCaffrey, Panthers
|RB
|2
|Saquon Barkley, Giants
|RB
|3
|Alvin Kamara, Saints
|RB
|4
|Dalvin Cook, Vikings
|RB
|5
|Derrick Henry, Titans
|RB
|6
|Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys
|RB
|7
|Davante Adams, Packers
|WR
|8
|DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals
|WR
|9
|Stefon Diggs, Bills
|WR
|10
|Travis Kelce, Chiefs
|TO
|11
|Aaron Jones, Packers
|RB
|12
|Antonio Gibson, Washington
|RB
|13
|Calvin Ridley, Falcons
|WR
|14
|Tyrek Hill, Chiefs
|WR
|15
|Michael Thomas, Saints
|WR
|16
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Chiefs
|RB
|17
|Austin Ekeler, Chargers
|RB
|18
|Allen Robinson, Bears
|WR
|19
|Darren Waller, Raiders
|TO
|20
|Nick Chubb, Browns
|RB
|21
|Jonathan Taylor, Colts
|RB
|22
|DK Metcalf, Seahawks
|WR
|23
|David Montgomery, Bears
|RB
|24
|Miles Sanders, Eagles
|RB
|25
|George Kittle, 49ers
|TO
|26
|Justin Jefferson, Vikings
|WR
|27
|Keenan Allen, Chargers
|WR
|28
|D’Andre Swift, Lions
|RB
|29
|Najee Harris, Steelers
|RB
|30
|CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys
|WR
|31
|AJ Brown, Titans
|WR
|32
|Joe Mixon, Bengal
|RB
|33
|Terry McLaurin, Washington
|WR
|34
|Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
|QB
|35
|JK Dobbins, Ravens
|RB
|36
|Cooper Kupp, Rams
|WR
|37
|Amari Cooper, Cowboys
|WR
|38
|Kyler Murray, Cardinals
|QB
|39
|Josh Allen, Bills
|QB
|40
|Myles Gaskin, Dolphins
|RB
|41
|Mike Evans, Buccaneers
|WR
|42
|DJ Moore, Panthers
|WR
|43
|Robert Woods, Rams
|WR
|44
|Tyler Lockett, Seahawks
|WR
|45
|Kyle Pitts, Falcons
|TO
|46
|Julio Jones, Titans
|WR
|47
|Chris GodwinBuccaneers
|WR
|48
|Russell Wilson, Seahawks
|QB
|49
|Lamar Jackson, Ravens
|QB
|50
|Kareem Hunt, Browns
|RB
|51
|Josh Jacobs, Raiders
|RB
|52
|Mike Davis, Falcons
|RB
|53
|Chase Edmonds, Cardinals
|RB
|54
|Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers
|WR
|55
|Travis Etienne, Jaguars
|RB
|56
|Robby Anderson, Panthers
|WR
|57
|TJ Hockenson, Lions
|TO
|58
|Odell Beckham Jr., Browns
|WR
|59
|Adam Thielen, Vikings
|WR
|60
|Diontae Johnson, Steelers
|WR
|61
|JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers
|WR
|62
|Darrell Henderson, Rams
|RB
|63
|Javonte Williams, Broncos
|RB
|64
|Dak Prescott, Cowboys
|QB
|65
|Mark Andrews, Ravens
|TO
|66
|Devin Singletary, Bills
|RB
|67
|Melvin Gordon, Broncos
|RB
|68
|Michael Carter, Jets
|RB
|69
|Courtland Sutton, Broncos
|WR
|70
|Kenny Golladay, Giants
|WR
|71
|DeVante Parker, Dolphins
|WR
|72
|Justin Herbert, Chargers
|QB
|73
|Raheem Mostert, 49ers
|RB
|74
|David Johnson, Texans
|RB
|75
|Noah Fant, Broncos
|TO
|76
|Dallas Goedert, Eagles
|TO
|77
|DJ Chark, Jaguars
|WR
|78
|Ja’Marr Chase, Bengal
|WR
|79
|Nyheim Hines, Colts
|RB
|80
|Logan Thomas, Washington
|TO
|81
|JD McKissic, Washington
|RB
|82
|Deebo Samuel, 49ers
|WR
|83
|Tee Higgins, Bengal
|WR
|84
|Antonio Brown, Buccaneers
|WR
|85
|Ryan Tannehill, Titans
|QB
|86
|Damien Harris, Patriots
|RB
|87
|Leonard Fournette, Buccaneers
|RB
|88
|DeVonta Smith, Eagles
|WR
|89
|Matthew Stafford, Rams
|QB
|90
|Phillip Lindsay, Texans
|RB
|91
|James Robinson, Jaguars
|RB
|92
|Chase Claypool, Steelers
|WR
|93
|Tyler Higbee, Rams
|TO
|94
|Ronald Jones II, Buccaneers
|RB
|95
|Tarik Cohen, Bears
|RB
|96
|Mike Gesicki, Dolphins
|TO
|97
|Mike Williams, Chargers
|WR
|98
|Jerry Jeudy, Broncos
|WR
|99
|Tom Brady, Buccaneers
|QB
|100
|Aaron Rodgers, Packers
|QB
|101
|Robert Tonyan Jr., Packers
|TO
|102
|Jamaal Williams, Lions
|RB
|103
|Michael Pittman Jr., Colts
|WR
|104
|Tyler Boyd, Bengal
|WR
|105
|Jakobi Meyers, Patriots
|WR
|106
|Jalen Hurts, Eagles
|QB
|107
|Will Fuller, Dolphins
|WR
|108
|Brandin Cooks, Texans
|WR
|109
|TY Hilton, Colts
|WR
|110
|Jarvis Landry, Browns
|WR
|111
|Gus Edwards, Ravens
|RB
|112
|Zack Moss, Bills
|RB
|113
|Jalen Reagor, Eagles
|WR
|114
|Joe Burrow, Bengal
|QB
|115
|Blake Jarwin, Cowboys
|TO
|116
|James White, Patriots
|RB
|117
|Christian Kirk, Cardinals
|WR
|118
|Marquise Brown, Ravens
|WR
|119
|Curtis Samuel, Washington
|WR
|120
|Laviska Shenault Jr., Jaguars
|WR
|121
|Henry Ruggs III, Raiders
|WR
|122
|Jonnu Smith, Patriots
|TO
|123
|Kirk Cousins, Vikings
|QB
|124
|Latavius Murray, Saints
|RB
|125
|Darnell Mooney, Bears
|WR
|126
|Jamison Crowder, Jets
|WR
|127
|Cole Beasley, Bills
|WR
|128
|Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars
|QB
|129
|Trey Sermon, 49ers
|RB
|130
|Irv Smith Jr., Vikings
|TO
|131
|James Conner, Cardinals
|RB
|132
|AJ Dillon, Packers
|RB
|133
|Tony Pollard, Cowboys
|RB
|134
|Kenyan Drake, Raiders
|RB
|135
|Matt Ryan, Falcons
|QB
|136
|Michael Gallup, Cowboys
|WR
|137
|Corey Davis, Jets
|WR
|138
|Baltimore Ravens
|D/ST
|139
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|D/ST
|140
|Jared Cook, Chargers
|TO
|141
|Gabriel Davis, Bills
|WR
|142
|Tre’Quan Smith, Saints
|WR
|143
|Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers
|QB
|144
|Marvin Jones, Jaguars
|WR
|145
|Jaylen Waddle, Dolphins
|WR
|146
|Hunter Henry, Patriots
|TO
|147
|Rob Gronkowski, Buccaneers
|TO
|148
|Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins
|QB
|149
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|D/ST
|150
|Russell Gage, Falcons
|WR
|151
|Kenneth Gainwell, Eagles
|RB
|152
|Alexander Mattison, Vikings
|RB
|153
|Tevin Coleman, Jets
|RB
|154
|Derek Carr, Raiders
|QB
|155
|New England Patriots
|D/ST
|156
|Nelson Agholor, Patriots
|WR
|157
|Emmanuel Sanders, Bills
|WR
|158
|Evan Engram, Giants
|TO
|159
|Los Angeles Rams
|D/ST
|160
|Breshad Perriman, Lions
|WR
|161
|Anthony Firkser, Titans
|TO
|162
|Darrel Williams, Chiefs
|RB
|163
|Justin Jackson, Chargers
|RB
|164
|Baker Mayfield, Browns
|QB
|165
|Carson Wentz, Colts
|QB
|166
|Austin Hooper, Browns
|TO
|167
|Malcolm Brown, Dolphins
|RB
|168
|Rashad Penny, Seahawks
|RB
|169
|Tyrell Williams, Lions
|WR
|170
|John Brown, Raiders
|WR
|171
|Miami Dolphins
|D/ST
|172
|Washington soccer team
|D/ST
|173
|Buffalo Bills
|D/ST
|174
|Indianapolis Colts
|D/ST
|175
|Daniel Jones, Giants
|QB
|176
|Cole Kmet, Bears
|TO
|177
|Cordarrelle Patterson, Falcons
|RB
|178
|Devontae Booker, Giants
|RB
|179
|James Winston, Saints
|QB
|180
|Kansas City Chiefs
|D/ST
|181
|Drew Lock, Broncos
|QB
|182
|Marlon Mack, Colts
|RB
|183
|Darius Slayton, Giants
|WR
|184
|Allen Lazard, Packers
|WR
|185
|Mecole Hardman, Chiefs
|WR
|186
|Kadarius Toney, Giants
|WR
|187
|Elijah Moore, Jets
|WR
|188
|Rondale Moore, Cardinals
|WR
|189
|Zach Ertz, Eagles
|TO
|190
|New Orleans Saints Orleans
|D/ST
|191
|San Francisco 49ers
|D/ST
|192
|Arizona Cardinals
|D/ST
|193
|Minnesota Vikings
|D/ST
|194
|Cleveland Browns
|D/ST
|195
|Gerald Everett, Seahawks
|TO
|196
|OJ Howard, Buccaneers
|TO
|197
|Benny Snell Jr., Steelers
|RB
|198
|Sammy Watkins, Ravens
|WR
|199
|AJ Green, Cardinals
|WR
|200
|Van Jefferson, Rams
|WR
Fantasy Kicker Ranking 2021
|Rank
|Player
|1
|Justin Tucker, Ravens
|2
|Harrison Butker, Chiefs
|3
|Jason Sanders, Dolphins
|4
|Matt Prater, Cardinals
|5
|Younghoe Koo, Falcons
|6
|Wil Lutz, Heiligen
|7
|Greg Zuerlein, Cowboys
|8
|Daniel Carlson, Raiders
|9
|Tyler Bass, Bills
|10
|Joey Slye, Panthers
|11
|Brandon McManus, Broncos
|12
|Rodrigo Blankenship, Colts
Sources
2/ https://www.sportingnews.com/us/fantasy/news/2021-fantasy-football-ppr-rankings-top-200-cheat-sheet/crje0sv7d07i1pua67hcitq6z
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]