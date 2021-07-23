Tokyo Olympics 2021: Indian tennis players need a miracle to go deep into draws

Indian tennis players need no less than a miraculous performance to get close to the medal rounds as an ill-prepared team of Sania Mirza and debutant Ankita Raina take on a tough Ukrainian challenge in the opener, while Sumit Nagal has a tough draw in singles. starting Saturday.

Mirza, who is making an Olympic appearance for the fourth time, and debutant Raina will enter the Olympics this year without playing a single match together, which is far from ideal preparation for the biggest sporting event in the world.

The last time Mirza and Raina shared the field was in March 2020 during the Billie Jean King Cup.

They will open their campaign against Ukrainian twin sisters Nadiia and Lyudmyla Kichenok.

“Every game will be a challenge and we will play one game at a time. Due to pandemic and quarantine rules, we played several tournaments. So after Fed Cup we didn’t get a chance to play together,” Raina told PTI.

However, Mirza has loads of experience and she plays with a player who is known to rise above her weight while representing the nation.

Raina has a big heart for fighting, but it will all depend on Mirza’s performance, who was not in the best shape and her serve was a problem.

At the recent Wimbledon Championships, Mirza gradually upped her game from the baseline, but her weak serve was easily tackled by the rivals.

Interestingly, when Mirza returned to competitive tennis after the COVID-19-induced hiatus in March this year, she and her Slovenian partner Andreja Klepac had met the same Ukrainian sister couple and got the upper hand.

34-year-old Mirza is just 137 after the maternity break and has played just eight games this season with a record of 4-4 wins and losses.

Raina, 28, who is in the 100, has only seen one win in singles since the start of the 2021 season.

In doubles, she took her first-ever WTA title with partner Kamila Rakhimova at the Phillip Island Trophy in Melbourne in February and broke into the top 100 in doubles, but then suffered five consecutive defeats in the first round.

Without Mirza’s Protected Ranking of nine, India would not have a women’s doubles team at the Games.

In contrast, Nadiia, ranked 44, had played eight WTA Tour events with her sister Lyudmyla Kichenok, ranked 48, in 2020 and one this year.

They didn’t have much success together, but otherwise Nadiia had decent results in 2021 with Romanian Raluca Olaru.

They won the Saint Petersburg (WTA 500) in March and reached the semifinals in Stuttgart (WTA 500) in April and finished second in Bad Homburg last month.

If Mirza and Raina win their opener, they will face US eighth seeded seed Nicole Melichar (doubles world number 9) and Alison Riske (singles world number 36) in the next round.

In men’s singles, Nagal is extremely lucky to get a run in the Olympics as with a rank of 144 on the cut-off date of June 14, he was still a long way from making the cut.

However, a wave of withdrawals pushed him in.

Nagal’s recent performance has not inspired confidence, although he had taken the biggest win of his career at the start of the season when he defeated the then world No. 22, Cristian Garin.

Since then, however, he has only made it to two quarter-finals at Challenger level, having a hard time in the Tour.

Nagal had hinted that he was struggling with some health issues and that is why he was not getting the desired results.

He will face Asian Games champion Denis Istomin in his first round. The veteran from Uzbekistan had won the quota of the 2018 Jakarta Games by taking the title in the men’s singles.

The grinder that is Nagal there is a possibility he could get past 34 year old Uzbek but the Indian could face next world number two and Australian Open runner-up Danill Medvedev of Russia and that could be the end of the road for could be him.

