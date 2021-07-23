Athol Daily News – NHL Draft: UMass hockey has a strong pick of available prospects

Josh Lopina was a blip on scouts radar before last year’s NHL Entry Draft. After a strong freshman season at UMass, where he was named Hockey EastRookie of the Year, the Minooka, Illinois native is ranked 129th among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting and has a chance to be part of of a potentially historic NHL draw class for the Minutemen.

Last year was hugely important to get me into this position. I give a lot of credit to my team and my coaches and my linemates, Lopina said. Team success leads to individual success.

UMass won the program’s first national championship in April, and the successful year is set to continue with the draft, which begins at 8 p.m. Friday on ESPN2 for the first round. The second through seventh rounds will start at 11 a.m. on Saturday. At least one Minuteman has been selected in the past four drafts. There were four draft picks in last year’s title-winning squad, so Lopina had plenty of options for advice and support.

When I played on this team last year, I bonded with those guys and I know I can reach them if I have any questions, he said.

Lopina had nine goals and 14 assists last season and won 54.5 percent of his face-offs.

I think Lopinas is going to be a surprisingly tall design. He was eligible to be called up the year before, but no one was interested in him, UMass coach Greg Carvel said. It’s a strong statement about Josh and a strong statement about our program.

Lopina is one of six UMass players or commits ranked by NHL Central Scouting. The Minutemen have never seen more than five players in one game, and that was in 1994 when there were 11 rounds. Since the design moved to its current seven-round format in 2005, multiple UMass players have been selected across five drafts. Four Minutemen were selected in that 2005 draft, a figure that could be matched this weekend.

These kids put in so much time and sacrifice so much, Carvel said. It is a special day to be selected that day, almost as special as signing a contract if they are lucky enough to do so.

Commit Scott Morrow leads the potential UMass conscripts ranked 39th among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting. The Shattuck St. Marys product has also played in the USHL for the Fargo Force and Youngstown Phantoms.

Some Scouting services rank him as high as No. 23 or as low as No. 80.

Ive had a lot of confidence in myself and the work I’ve done to get to this point, said Morrow, an 18-year-old Darien, Conn., born. But I know this is just the beginning.

Fellow Class of 2021 defender Ryan Ufkois right behind him at number 43 among North American skaters. He won a USHL Clark Cup Championship with the Chicago Steel last season and was named a USHL first-team all-star.

Ufko, 18 and of Smithtown, NY, is expected to go between the second and fourth rounds. He came to the UMass in part because of the success of its program to take defenders to the next level.

This program and the coaching staff are great and they give you all the resources and support you need to get to the NHL, Ufko said.

A third defender to put in the effort, Owen Murray is ranked No. 210 among the North American skaters, while incoming goalkeepers Luke Pavicich (No. 16) and Colin Purcell (No. 26) made the goalkeeper list.

Murray played 35 games for the USHLs Green Bay Gamblers last season. Luke Pavicich was a member of the NAHL’s Kenai Brown Bears, while Purcell held back the Youngstown Phantoms.

If they’re good enough to be drafted, chances are they won’t last four years, which is fine. When theyre deployed theres some certainty, Carvel said. If not called up, they become free agents and you have to deal with 30 teams telling them to leave instead of one.

Among the prospects, Lopina said he would be heading home to Illinois to watch the draft with his family, while Morrow and Ufko will attend the World Junior Summer Showcase in Plymouth, Michigan. They will be one of 44 players vying for Team USA spots for the upcoming World Junior Championships in Alberta, Canada, in January.

During the eight-day camp, the US representatives will be divided into two teams and will compete against teams from Finland and Sweden.

Kyle Grabowski can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @kylegrbwsk.