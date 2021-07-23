Sports
Tokyo 2020: Can India do the unthinkable again in table tennis? | Olympics
The Indian table tennis contingent delivered an unimaginable performance at the Asian Games, which were regarded as “mini-Olympic games” by the players. Can they still perform a miracle at the Tokyo Games three years later?
Asian Games may have continental superpowers like China, Korea, and Japan, but the Olympics are a very different ball game. (Tokyo 2020 full coverage)
Nevertheless, India surpassed all expectations to win men’s team bronze and mixed doubles bronze in Jakarta, ending the country’s drought at the Asian Games, but it would be a mammoth task to even come close to this. a medal.
Before the paddlers arrived in Tokyo last week, the only small hope was in the mixed doubles category, but an opener against the world’s number one duo from Chinese Taipei has made the challenge a lot harder for A Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra.
The Asian Games bronze medalists were brilliant in the Olympic qualifiers and eventually won the competition.
However, in the run-up to the Olympics, Sharath and Manika were only given three sessions to train together before boarding the flight to Tokyo.
The star couple has had regular practice sessions here since their arrival and one can only hope that Sharath and Manika can work out all their plans to perfection for Saturday morning.
Sharath along with G Sathiyan also got a tough draw in men’s singles.
The 20th seeded will be drawn to face reigning champion Ma Long in round three, provided he clears the second round (first round bye) in his fourth Olympics.
As Sathiyan, who will make his Olympic debut, takes the hurdle in the second round, he will face Japanese sensation and third-seeded Harimoto Tomokazu, whom he stunned in the Asian Championship team event a few years ago.
Speaking about his chances in the two events, Sharath said the chance of a disturbance is more in mixed doubles.
There could be an opening for the Indians if Manika can confuse her opponents with the studded rubber she uses.
“It’s a tough draw, both in men’s and mixed doubles, but as it will be our opponents’ first match in mixed doubles, we will try to surprise them,” Sharath told PTI.
“We found out that the Chinese Taipei couple has lost many times after losing the first set. We will try to pressure them in the first set and see how it goes,” said the 39-year-old Indian great.
In the singles draw, he admitted it couldn’t have gotten any harder with Long Wait in the third round.
“Somewhere else would have been good in the current form I’m in. Like I said, it goes to his first round too. So if I play him in the third round, it’s going to be his first round and I’d already played there a. My opening round would be a 50-50 match.”
Manika and debutant Sutirtha Mukherjee will represent India in women’s singles.
Team leader MP Singh thinks Manika has a good chance of making it to the round of 16, which will be a big achievement.
The unseeded Manika is expected to beat Britain’s Tin-Tin Ho in the first round and will be drawn to face 20th-seeded Margaryta Pestoska in the second.
If she manages to win her second match, the 62nd-ranked Indian will face Austria’s 10th-seeded Sofia Polcanova for a place in the pre-quarter finals.
Sutirtha, number 98 in the world, plays the 78th Linda Bergstroem from Sweden in the opening round.
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports/olympics/tokyo-2020-can-india-do-the-unthinkable-again-in-table-tennis-101627023890026.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]