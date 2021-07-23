Tokyo 2020: Can India do the unthinkable again in table tennis? | Olympics

The Indian table tennis contingent delivered an unimaginable performance at the Asian Games, which were regarded as “mini-Olympic games” by the players. Can they still perform a miracle at the Tokyo Games three years later?

Asian Games may have continental superpowers like China, Korea, and Japan, but the Olympics are a very different ball game. (Tokyo 2020 full coverage)

Nevertheless, India surpassed all expectations to win men’s team bronze and mixed doubles bronze in Jakarta, ending the country’s drought at the Asian Games, but it would be a mammoth task to even come close to this. a medal.

Before the paddlers arrived in Tokyo last week, the only small hope was in the mixed doubles category, but an opener against the world’s number one duo from Chinese Taipei has made the challenge a lot harder for A Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra.

The Asian Games bronze medalists were brilliant in the Olympic qualifiers and eventually won the competition.

However, in the run-up to the Olympics, Sharath and Manika were only given three sessions to train together before boarding the flight to Tokyo.

The star couple has had regular practice sessions here since their arrival and one can only hope that Sharath and Manika can work out all their plans to perfection for Saturday morning.

Sharath along with G Sathiyan also got a tough draw in men’s singles.

The 20th seeded will be drawn to face reigning champion Ma Long in round three, provided he clears the second round (first round bye) in his fourth Olympics.

As Sathiyan, who will make his Olympic debut, takes the hurdle in the second round, he will face Japanese sensation and third-seeded Harimoto Tomokazu, whom he stunned in the Asian Championship team event a few years ago.

Speaking about his chances in the two events, Sharath said the chance of a disturbance is more in mixed doubles.

There could be an opening for the Indians if Manika can confuse her opponents with the studded rubber she uses.

“It’s a tough draw, both in men’s and mixed doubles, but as it will be our opponents’ first match in mixed doubles, we will try to surprise them,” Sharath told PTI.

“We found out that the Chinese Taipei couple has lost many times after losing the first set. We will try to pressure them in the first set and see how it goes,” said the 39-year-old Indian great.

In the singles draw, he admitted it couldn’t have gotten any harder with Long Wait in the third round.

“Somewhere else would have been good in the current form I’m in. Like I said, it goes to his first round too. So if I play him in the third round, it’s going to be his first round and I’d already played there a. My opening round would be a 50-50 match.”

Manika and debutant Sutirtha Mukherjee will represent India in women’s singles.

Team leader MP Singh thinks Manika has a good chance of making it to the round of 16, which will be a big achievement.

The unseeded Manika is expected to beat Britain’s Tin-Tin Ho in the first round and will be drawn to face 20th-seeded Margaryta Pestoska in the second.

If she manages to win her second match, the 62nd-ranked Indian will face Austria’s 10th-seeded Sofia Polcanova for a place in the pre-quarter finals.

Sutirtha, number 98 in the world, plays the 78th Linda Bergstroem from Sweden in the opening round.