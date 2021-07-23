When is the next Formula 1 race? F1 schedule, date, start time for the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix





Waiting is the hardest thing in Formula 1. Following a very dramatic and controversial win by Lewis Hamilton at the British Grand Prix, F1 drivers head to Hungary for round 11 of the 2021 FIA Formula 1 World Championship. Hamilton (accidentally) knocked out drivers’ championship leader Max Verstappen on the opening lap of the 2021 British GP, sending Verstappen flying into the wall in a 51G crash. Verstappen was sent to hospital for precautionary measures, but the Red Bull driver hopes to be back on track in two weeks. LAKE:Watch Formula 1 live with fuboTV (7 days free trial) Here’s what you need to know about the next F1 race: Is there a Formula 1 race today? Next F1 race: British Grand Prix

British Grand Prix Date: sunday 1 aug

sunday 1 aug Lights out: 9 a.m. ET F1 drivers head to the Hungaroring for round 11 of the 2021 FIA Formula 1 World Championship. In 2020 Hamilton took home the checkered flag at the Hungaroring, with Max Verstappen and Valtteri Bottas behind him on the podium. This year could prove more of the same as Verstappen and Hamilton continue to trade victories. Formula 1 schedule 2021 Formula 1 returns in 2021 with a zaftig schedule of 22 races, starting with the Bahrain Grand Prix on March 28 and ending with the usual Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on December 12. The Portuguese Grand Prix returns for the second consecutive time after a 22-year absence. This year will also see the debut of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at the Jeddah Street Circuit, scheduled for December. The Australian Grand Prix, originally scheduled for November 21, has been cancelled. There are several options on the table to replace it. The Singapore GP was canceled at the beginning of June, while the Turkish Grand Prix took its place that same weekend. All times East. Date race Class Start time TV channel Winner 28th of March Bahrain Grand Prix Bahrain International Circuit 11 hours ESPN2 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) April 18 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Enzo and Dino Ferrari International Circuit 9 o’clock To be determined Max Verstappen (Red Bull) May 2 Portuguese Grand Prix Algarve International Circuit 10 hours ESPN Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) The 9th of May Spanish Grand Prix Circuit Barcelona-Catalonia 9 o’clock ESPN Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) May 23 Monaco Grand Prix Monaco track 9 o’clock ESPN2 Max Verstappen (Red Bull) June the 6th Azerbaijan Grand Prix Baku . City Circuit 8 am ESPN Sergio Perez (Red Bull) June 20 French Grand Prix Circuit Paul Ricard 9 o’clock ESPN2 Max Verstappen (Red Bull) June 27 Styria Grand Prix Red Bull ring 9 o’clock ESPN Max Verstappen (Red Bull) July 4th Austrian Grand Prix Red Bull ring 9 o’clock ESPN Max Verstappen (Red Bull) July 18 British Grand Prix Silverstone Circuit 10 hours ESPN Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) Aug 1 Hungarian Grand Prix Hungaroring 9 o’clock ESPN To be determined 29 Aug Belgian Grand Prix Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps 9 o’clock ESPN2 To be determined September 5 Dutch Grand Prix Circuit Zandvoort 9 o’clock ESPN2 To be determined Sept 12 Italian Grand Prix Monza National Circuit 9 o’clock ESPN2 To be determined Sept 26 Russian Grand Prix Sochi Autodrom 8 am ESPN2 To be determined October 3 Turkish Grand Prix Istanbul Park Circuit To be determined To be determined To be determined October 10 Japanese Grand Prix International Racetrack Suzuka 1 am ESPN2 To be determined the 24th of October United States Grand Prix Circuit of the Americas 3 p.m. ABC To be determined Oct 31 Mexican City Grand Prix Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez 3 p.m. ABC To be determined November 7th Brazilian Grand Prix Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace Afternoon ESPN2 To be determined 5th of December Saudi Arabia Grand Prix Jeddah Street Circuit 11:00 p.m. ESPN2 To be determined 12 December Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Yas Marina Circuit 8 am ESPN2 To be determined

