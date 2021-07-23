Longtime Van coach Melissa Wells named to Texas Tennis Coaches Hall of Fame | Sport





Lindale-born Melissa Wells, a longtime Van High School tennis coach, announced the name of the Texas Tennis Coaches Association Hall of Fame, Bobby Kleineck, TTCA executive director, on Thursday. Randall King, of Fredericksburg, will join Wells in the 2021 class. The induction ceremony will be held on Friday, December 3rd at the TTCA Convention Banquet at Horseshoe Bay Resort. The featured speaker is Brad Gilbert, who reached a No. 4 ranking in the world from 1982 to 1995. Registration for the convention, scheduled for December 3-5, is available at: texastenniscoaches.com starting on August 1. Tickets for the Friday Convention Banquet can be purchased for $35 by contacting the TTCA. Wells had an impressive coaching career from 1989-2019. She coached with Queen City (1989-1991), Splendora (1991-1996), Gladewater (1996-2007), Mount Pleasant (2007) and Van (2007-2019). Her girls duo tandem won the 2001 UIL Class 3A state title for Gladewater (Kayla Bowden-Lucy Flores), and a mixed doubles duo Van Van took top honors in Class 3A in 2009 (Natalie Hand-Josh Wilgus). Wells received the Ring of Honor from the Van Education Foundation in 2018. Having been able to teach and coach young people for 30 years, I’ve had the pleasure of watching them grow and achieve many goals, said Wells, who serves as the coordinator of the TTCA convention. Our goal is to always do what’s best for the young people of Texas. Wells also coached three state finalists, eight semifinalists, 38 qualifiers and 16 team tournament qualifiers. Wells girls doubles team of Abby Jones and Faith Kirk of Van placed second in Class 4A in 2019. After the competition, Wells made her retirement official. Born in Brady, King has been the head coach of Fredericksburg High School for 27 years. During his tenure, the Battlin Billies won three Class 4A State Team Championships in 2015, 2018 and 2019. Four of his squads finished second. Fredericksburg can also claim five girls’ singles championships (three runner-ups), two mixed doubles championships, and a boys’ title list duo (one runner-up). The TTCA has been vital to the growth of tennis in Texas, King said. The organization has done so much for high school tennis, from advocating changes such as adding mixed doubles to University Interscholastic League (UIL) tennis, to promoting team tennis and adding playoff teams. The 2020 TTCA convention was virtual due to the pandemic. Therefore, this year’s TTCA Hall of Fame nominees will be honored at this year’s event: Clinton Bowman (Denver City High School), Randy Stewart (Bryan High School), John Furlow (Clements High School), and Holly Ford (Spring Hill High School). The inauguration of the Hall of Honor 2020 was Earl Van Zandt (Fort Worth/The Tennis Shop). A Hall of Fame committee selected the honorees from a list of nominations statewide. TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS Recent stories you may have missed

