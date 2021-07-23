Michigan Wolverines hockey about to make NHL draft history





Aaron Ward has seen the University of Michigan men’s hockey program grow in a prestigious way since his last games as Wolverine in 1993. The National Championships and Frozen Four appearances. The “Children of Yost” in the stands in their legendary home arena, and their growing number of alumni in the NHL, from Max Pacioretty to Zach Werenski to Quinn Hughes. What he now wants to see is write NHL draft history. No NCAA team has ever had three current first-round players. With defenseman Owen Power, center Matty Beniers and center Kent Johnson all expected to be in the top-10, that record will fall to Michigan Friday night. “I’m incredibly excited for them. This catapults the program to a whole other level just by design,” said Ward, who went on to play 839 games in the NHL and win two Stanley Cups. “You compare it to Alabama in football and Kentucky in basketball. If you can get yourself?” [to Michigan], it will catapult you into playing in the National Hockey League.” More history needs to be made for the Wolverines. When Power and Beniers are drafted first and second overall by the Buffalo Sabers and Seattle Kraken, respectively, it will be the first time since 1969 that the same team produced the first two picks in the draft. It would be the second time in draft history that two NCAA players filled the top two picks, the last being Rick DiPietro and Dany Heatley in 2000. If either comes first, it would only be the fourth time an NCAA player with the best pick has been selected. When defender Luke Hughes, a Michigan recruit, is called up, it will be only the third time in draft history that the same NCAA team has hit the board four times in the first round with current players and recruits. Needless to say, this class of Michigan hockey prospects is in a league of its own. “I saw them go one, two, three and four, to tell you the truth,” said coach Mel Pearson. “And any of those guys could be number 1.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/nhl/insider/story/_/id/31865042/michigan-wolverines-hockey-verge-making-nhl-draft-history The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos