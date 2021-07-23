Global Village Idiot: Stamping around the world to go to the Olympics

So Wednesday morning at breakfast we played Atlas. The kids play Atlas quite often – usually at mealtimes – and it’s a great way to train memory and learn about the world in a fun way. We join occasionally.

It’s a pretty simple game: one player starts with the name of a country or city and the next player names another country starting with the last letter of the previous country name. So when I start with Denmark, the next player has to name a place that starts with K. Usually we also allow names of continents, oceans, rivers and states (on days when the game is long, we discuss whether to use district and village names). As the game progresses it gets pretty intense as you can’t repeat a place name and conversations heat up with frequent recriminations about made up place names.

And so it was on Wednesday that I came up with Umm Al Quwain and everyone immediately collapsed, wondering if there was such a place. Luckily I had proof on hand: stamps from Umm Al Quwain, one of the emirates of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The stamps featured winners of events from the 1972 Winter Olympics.

Soon there was a commotion about Liechtenstein and then about Brunei. Sure enough, I had stamps from both countries (that’s how I learned about them in the first place). Three new names in a row piqued the curiosity of the kids, and as it turned out, we spent Wednesday evening perusing my stamp collection and finding answers to questions like:

Where is Suriname?

What is a stamp?

So Andorra is a country? And not Pandora’s cousin?!

What is a letter?

So when you were growing up did pigeons carry your messages?

Are there triangle stamps? What about circular stamps?

Have the Olympics been held in Japan before?

I started collecting stamps when I was about 7 years old. I found the colored bits of paper on envelopes fascinating and used to cut out the stamps and keep them in a paper envelope. The information on the stamps was enough to spark my imagination and spur me on to long voyages of discovery. Before long I discovered that Mrs. Bhosale – our neighbor – had relatives abroad and that they often wrote her letters. Never a shy child when it came to matters that interest me, I asked the question and that is how I acquired my first 50 foreign stamps – from the letters of Bhosale’s aunts. It wasn’t long before I discovered that many other neighbors had relatives abroad and that their polite offer to have them if you wanted was always rewarded by me cutting stamps out of their envelopes in their living room. My collection grew exponentially, as did my understanding of the world and its many wonders. Leaders, inventions, world organizations, major historical events, languages, people, farming techniques, science, art, wildlife, sports stamps all introduced me to them. In fact, I first heard of the Olympics through a series of stamps from San Marino. (Shortly afterward, my father bought a book about the Olympics, published by the National Book Trust).

And so on Wednesday we flipped through the collection and discovered that Japan had hosted the 1964 Summer Olympics (in Tokyo) and the 1972 Winter Olympics (in Sapporo). With a little reading, we discovered that Japan had also hosted the 1998 Winter Olympics in Nagano.

Of course, today (July 23, 2021) is the planned opening ceremony of the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, an event that we as a family look forward to. We have a keen interest in a wide spectrum of sports from equestrian events and swimming to athletics, archery, gymnastics, shooting, basketball, tennis, wrestling, badminton, table tennis and fencing.

Swimming is the big draw for us as we have two champion swimmers (school and club level) in the family and two novice swimmers. I am the only one who is a disgrace in the pool, but I make up for that with my certificates and trophies in football, table tennis and athletics. Neither of us are gymnasts, but we love rooting for all the contestants. India has a large contingent at the Games this year and I’m looking forward to the games.

It’s a shame we couldn’t be more arrogant during the Olympics because of the pandemic. Historically, people exercise more and participate more in physical activity during global sporting events. We have taken work and school commitments into account and planned all of our free time for the next three weeks around the Tokyo Olympics. It also seems likely that we will snorkel through our coin collection and further explore the stamp albums and first day covers in an effort to discover more tidbits of intriguing historical information about the world we live in.

I’m pretty sure we’ll also have our own Atlas Championship to tap into the competitive spirit in all of us.

PS: With regard to Atlas, the trick is to lock your opponents in a cycle of place names starting with A. Why? Because most place names that start with A also end in A and unless you know the world Atlas very well, finding another place name that starts with A becomes a busy spot!