Ohio State Defense Could See Bullet Play a Bigger Role





OSU Football 10 Questions Series Editor’s Note: This is the fifth in a series of stories about the 10 most pressing questions Ohio State football faces as it prepares for the 2021 season. For past installments of the series, visit Dispatch.com. Today, part 5:Will the ‘Bullet’ position hold this year? When Greg Mattison joined the Ohio States coaching staff in 2019 as a defensive co-coordinator, he installed a position that involved considerable intrigue. It was known as the Bullet, a hybrid linebacker safety reel, and it caught people’s attention because its flashy name referenced a programming tradition. Since the 1990s, Buckeyes linebackers have been referred to as the Silver Bullets. For a position that combined linebacker responsibilities with safety duties, that made sense. It kept half of the nickname. But the position has been used sparingly as the Buckeyes have continued to rely on a basic 4-3 defense in previous seasons. The trend could change this fall, even if Mattison retired in January. 10 Questions Series: Check out all the issues the Buckeyes face as the approach camp Ohio State 2021 Football Schedule:Times, dates and results for the Buckeyes Rob Oller:Ohio State practically guaranteed a spot in the 12-team college football playoffs 12 I think it will be part of what we do, absolutely, said defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs in April after spring training. There are some signs of growth in the positions. During portions of practice open to reporters, the defense lined up in a 4-2-5 formation, using just two linebackers to add the Bullet position, and in the spring game it used the schedule with Ronnie Hickman and Craig Young at the hybrid spot. Coombs praised the development of Hickman and Young, both sophomore sophomores looking for bigger roles. I love the way these guys competed this spring, and I’m excited for their fall, he said. Other circumstances likely dictated how Coombs positioned his side of the ball. First, the Buckeyes had less healthy linebackers due to injuries, which made it a little easier to add another defensive defender or hybrid defender. Coombs acknowledged that the teams’ available staff would dictate his approach. That was the case last fall when Ohio State had a lot of depth as a linebacker with Tuf Borland, Baron Browning, Justin Hilliard and Pete Werner and easily kept three of them on the field. “Everyone would agree that that group had experience and talent and could play,” said Coombs. That was the strength of our defense. There is less experience now. All four of those linebackers were seniors and left for the NFL. It’s possible that as a result, the Buckeyes will be less linebacker-heavy and use more defensive backs or the Bullet.” Coombs also acknowledged another reality. Formations depend on how opposing offenses align. But the “Bullet” gives them some flexibility in matchups. You have to make decisions based on the game plan of how you are going to attack the attack based on how they are going to attack you, Coombs said. If you’re in the spread game, and you have teams that are going to spread the field, throw a lot of the ball, then you need to make sure you have a plan in place to deal with that. If you’re going to play against the teams that wrap it up and play with two tight ends and run the ball away and stuff like that, you have to have a plan for that. What the Bullet position gives you the opportunity to do is try to play both sets of personnel that the offense has to offer without necessarily having to change your first and second place personnel. [email protected] @joeyrkaufman Next one: Can the state of Ohio increase its pocket totals? Get more Ohio state football news by listening to our podcasts

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dispatch.com/story/sports/2021/07/23/ohio-state-football-defense-could-see-bullet-position-take-larger-role/7971864002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos