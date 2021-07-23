Doane University’s next president is a former football coach

Roger Hughes has an unusual resume for a university president.

Before recently taking the helm at Doane University, a private institution in Nebraska, he was a longtime head football coach at Stetson University. He also spent nine years as the head football coach at Princeton University.

“Running a football team and running an organization like a university are very similar,” Hughes said. “My job as president is to outline the vision and articulate the vision so that everyone else knows their role in helping to implement the vision.”

Stories of college presidents breaking the mold are becoming more common. The traditional path from dean to provost to president followed by most academics now has more detours, and the people they follow are not always academics. Sometimes it’s business leaders, civic leaders, former governors and members of Congress, wealthy donors — and, yes, former football coaches.

The number of board presidents with experience from outside academia has grown over the past ten years. A 2018 study from Virginia Commonwealth University revealed that 40.5 percent of college presidents have never held a tenure or tenure-track position. More and more presidents are entering higher education institutions after spending their careers as businessmen, military personnel, and healthcare professionals. It’s not surprising that coaches are now part of the mix.

Hughes isn’t even the first college athletic coach to become a college president, but his selection as president of Doane last month is the story of a personal dream that has come full circle.

“I’ve always had this job in the back of my mind,” said Hughes. “I really had two dream jobs. One, to be head coach of Nebraska Football. Or two, to be president of Doane University.”

He graduated from Doane in 1982 with a double major in biology and physical education and a minor in mathematics. He first applied for president of the university 10 years ago after leaving his job as a coach at Princeton. When he was not selected for the position, he took a job as the head football coach at Stetson, a small private college in Florida, where he was asked to build a football program from scratch.

“My job was to literally start with a desk and a phone — that was all I had the first day — and actually build it into a conference participant,” he said.

By the end of his tenure at Stetson, Hughes managed more than 160 direct reports and acted as a liaison between the team and many facets of the university, including admissions, financial aid, housing, student success, strength and conditioning, and health services.

“Through that interaction with all the different facets of the university, I became much more familiar with how a university worked,” Hughes said.

He had also built up a good reputation on campus.

“He wanted us to grow and be good men after football, so he taught me a lot and prepared me in a major way for life after football,” Dwight Lawrence, a member of Stetson’s soccer team, recently told to the Orlando Sentinel.

The responsibilities of a head coach and a college president aren’t that different, says Jeffrey Harris, managing partner at Harris Search Associates.

“There is a lot of commonality in terms of function as CEO of their respective organizations,” Harris said. “Ultimately, they must be the person held accountable as the leader of their respective entity.”

Both coaches and presidents are important fundraisers for their institutions and should be able to sell donors on their vision. Hughes understands this; he raised $18 million for the Princeton football program.

“While we may be building for an athletic weight room instead of a chemistry lab, the principles are all the same. We help young people develop their skills to become leaders in the world,” he said.

Hughes’ coaching experience has also prepared him for criticism from staff, students, parents and others.

“Every time I call a play, probably 50 percent of people are mad at the play I called anyway. I’m used to being criticized for the decisions I make,” he said. university presidents go through the same thing, where sometimes there is no right or wrong answer, but you have to make that decision and go with it.”

This quick decision-making is one of the things that will make Hughes an effective president, said Cale Stolle, an assistant professor of physics and engineering at Doane.

Hughes isn’t the first football coach to become college president. Jim Tressel, president of Youngstown State University in Ohio, was the head football coach at Youngstown and then Ohio State University before becoming president of Youngstown in 2014.

Tressel took over Youngstown as the university struggled with an $11 million budget deficit. He was supported by union leaders when he was hired, but not every faculty member was on board. Chet Cooper, then chairman of the Youngstown State Academic Senate, said: Inside Upper Ed in 2014 that “some professors are enthusiastic, others are diametrically opposed” to Tressel’s appointment.

Tensions between athletics and academia at higher education institutions are not uncommon, and faculty members are often uneasy about non-academics taking the helm of their institutions.

“In presidential searches where they’ve hired someone who isn’t considered an academic — and a football coach would fall into that — the faculty is often a match for that,” Harris said. “Because they think, how can someone who is not an academic run an academic institution?”

There was some concern among Doane’s teachers about hiring a football coach as president, Stolle said.

“There will always be some awkwardness in hiring a football coach,” Stolle said. “It’s much more than just ‘Were you a good football coach?’ It’s ‘Will you have a good direction?’ What stood out about Dr. Hughes was that he was a very natural leader.”

It didn’t hurt that Nebraska is an ideal state for a football coach to pursue a college presidency.

“We have a lot of respect for football coaches,” Stolle said.

Hughes is not entirely without academic experience. He has a Ph.D. in exercise physiology from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln and planned to become a tenure track professor. An interview for a tenure track position at the University of Chicago eventually changed his mind.

“When I spoke to the department chair, I asked him how many hours he was allowed to spend with students,” Hughes said. “He said two hours a week because he was writing and doing research and all that other stuff. I really felt like I couldn’t have the same impact on students’ lives.”

Hughes values ​​his academic experience because it allows him to understand decision-making processes and timelines that a university president must go through on a regular basis.

“I think what people understand now is that quality of leadership is crucial — you know, you’re still running an organization. I’m not going to teach a lot of classes. I probably won’t be going through a whole lot of” grant applications or articles, Hughes said.

Hughes has so far enjoyed his first few months as president and is excited about improving the student experience at Doane.

“Leadership is leadership,” Hughes said. “If you’re a good leader, you can lead an army battalion or a food bank or a hospital or, in this case, a university.”