Why wild trees grow better than in your garden

For starters, we need to keep in mind that trees in natural environments tend to grow and thrive where conditions are most favorable for that tree species to survive. Seeds germinate and grow most vigorously in soils and environments that match their nutrient, texture and moisture needs. hemlocks (Tsuga canadensis) settle and thrive in cool, moist environments that are usually free from hot and dry summers. At the same time saguaro cactus (The gigantic massacre) seeds dropped into the north woods of Thoreaus would stand no chance.

The other thing we forget when we marvel at those beautiful forest tree stands is that we rarely see Mother Nature’s failures. Hemlocks don’t place all their seeds in the perfect spot. Some of them blow into farm ponds, soccer fields and the passing lane of a country road. Of course, those unlucky enough to land in a less than optimal spot will start with one or even both feet in the grave.

Most don’t germinate at all.

When we take this perfect location thing to the extreme, we start to have a little appreciation for how much we expect from our planted trees.

No hemlock would expect each of its 100,000 seeds shed in a year to result in successful reproduction of the species. If that happens, we’ll be in serious trouble. In fact, the evolutionary strategy developed by most plants is to produce far more seed than could ever be expected to survive. Those who are well live to reproduce on another day. The ones that happened to land on the roof of the local Walmart… not so much.

But essentially throw the gardener the evolutionary key in the making and the story is reversed. When we buy a tree from the local nursery, drag it home in the passenger seat of the Mazda Miata, we drop it into a hole in the front yard and expect it to live every time. As gardeners, we don’t want to hear nonsense about the survival of the fittest. We want our only tree, the one dragged home from the nursery, not only to survive but to thrive and not where it is best adapted, but where we have determined it is the perfect location for a tire swing for the grandchildren 50 years later. That is quite a task for any biological organism.