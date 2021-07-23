Tokyo 2020: ‘We have to trust coach Graham Reid’ – Former hockey captain Viren Rasquinha on team squad India | Olympics

When asked about the reasons behind the team selection, during a virtual media call earlier this month, for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Indian men’s hockey coach Graham Reid declined to go into specifics. While India is entering the multisport event on paper with one of the best looking defenses, the front line seems a bit inexperienced.

Shamsher Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh were included in the 16-man squad that traveled to Tokyo, while Akashdeep Singh, SV Sunil and Ramandeep Singh were missing. “I don’t like to comment on specific selections,” Reid said when asked about Akashdeep’s absence.

However, the coach indicated that the heat factor in Tokyo and the condition of players were some of the important criteria that determined the selection of the team. But can India continue in the competition with this forward line?

Former India captain Viren Rasquinha believes Indian fans should rely on the experienced coach’s judgment. (Full coverage Tokyo Olympics)

“It is not easy to replace the combined experience of Akashdeep, SV Sunil, Ramandeep. Between the three they have played 400 matches for India. That is a huge amount of experience and they have scored tons of goals,” Rasquinha replied to a question from The Hindustan Times during a virtual media call hosted by Sony Sports Network.

“As I said before, the lack of experience in the front line may be a bit of an issue. But knowing Graham Reid, he bases his team selection on current form, fitness, teamwork and ability to handle a load of six. -seven games in 10-11 days. Also the ability of players to adapt to different players,” he added.

“So I’m sure he knows what he’s doing. Graham has the team he wants. I’m sure he must have seen players like Shamser, Gurjan, Mandeep, Dilpreet – they all deserve their place. They’ve been playing for quite some time. – very experienced, very strong. Perhaps Shamser Singh’s selection was a surprise. We have to trust the coach here. Graham Reid himself is a former Olympic coach, he has been an international coach for many years. He knows what is best for the team and we have to rely on the coach’s judgment,” said the former Indian midfielder.

Reid took over as head coach of the Indian team following the resignation of Harendra Singh following India’s exit from the 2018 FIH Hockey World Cup, losing to the Netherlands in the quarter-finals. Since the acquisition, Reid has led the Indian team to victories over Belgium, the Netherlands, Australia and Argentina.

When asked how the former Australian coach has changed the team, Rasquinha said Reid has focused on both the defensive and offensive aspects of the game to create a more polished team.

“Graham Reid is a very experienced coach. He has coached some of the top teams in world hockey. He has coached the Australian men’s national team. He understands what modern hockey is all about. He is an Olympic medalist himself as a player. He is one of the world-class coaches right now,” he said.

“He did a good job with the team – understanding the team spirit, playing the band we play, we play as a team – in a good structure. The players understand the structure and focus on a lot of strong defense and midfield. that we have numbers in defense, and also throw numbers in offense.

“He was part of the Australian set-up where they keep attacking but understand they have to come back to get numbers in defence. Graham understands the importance of goals in modern hockey. But he is also of the philosophy, “It’s always good to attack, but equally important to defend. He’s done a good job, so it’ll be interesting to see how it plays out in the Olympics,” he concluded.

