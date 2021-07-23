UConn Men and Women Earn USTFCCCA Academic Honors





USTFCCCA ACADEMIC AWARDS 2021 STORRS, Kon. The UConn track & field programs for men and women were named USTFCCCA All-Academic Teams this week 2021 for posting a team GPA of over 3.0 this season. In addition, a total of 14 student athletes from both teams were named USTFCCCA All-Academic Athletes. The UConn men, the 2021 BIG EAST Outdoor Track & Field champions, earned a spot after posting a cumulative team GPA of 3.23 over the season. On the women’s side, the Huskies finished with a team GPA of 3,455. Earning All-Academic honors for the men were: Daniel Claxton (Nesconset, N.Y.), Benjamin Grosse (Wayzata, Minnesota), Tanner Jameson (Durham, Conn.), Travis Snyder (Saco, Maine), Todd Stueber (Toms River, New Jersey), Stephen Sutton (Tolland, Conn.) and Colin Winkler (Barkhamsted, Conn.) On the women’s side earning All-Academic honors were: Chanell Botsis (Coquitlam, British Columbia), Randi Burr (Western, RI), Emma Chee (Bainbridge Island, Washington), Danielle Jordan (Clifton Park, NY), Mia Nahom (New Milford, Conn.), Mikyla Rodgers (South Huntington, NY) and Kelly Ward (Oxford, Conn.) Division I Track & Field All-Academic Teams The cumulative GPA (not 2020-21 academic year, not semester) for all student-athletes on the institution’s NCAASquad List for Indoor and/or Outdoor Track and Field must be 3.0 or higher on a 4.0 scale, including the most recent grading period, certifiable by either NCAA Faculty Rep or NCAA Compliance Coordinator or Registrar’s Office. Institutions that use a different GPA scale must convert the GPA to a 4.0 scale using the standard conversion method [GPA/Scale x 4.0]. The cumulative GPA of all student athletes on the institution’s NCAASquad List for indoor and/or outdoor athletics should be calculated as follows: Total the cumulative number of semester hours or quarter hours earned for all student athletes on the NCAA Squad List, including the most recent grading period;

Total the cumulative number of Quality Points (GPA multiplied by the number of credit hours) earned by all student athletes on the NCAA Squad List, including the most recent grading period;

Divide the cumulative number of Quality Points earned by the cumulative number of semester or quarter hours earned. Division I Track & Field All-academic athletes Minimum CUMULATIVE grade point average of 3.25 on a 4.0 scale, including most recent grading period, certifiable by NCAA Faculty Rep or NCAA Compliance Coordinator or Registrar’s Office. Institutions that use a different GPA scale must convert the GPA to a 4.0 scale using the standard conversion method [GPA/Scale x 4.0]. Must have completed at least two (2) semesters or three (3) quarters at the nominating institution. Athletic criteria for the award: For the Indoor Season: Must finish in the top 96 in an individual Championship event, or in the top 48 in a Championship relay event, for the most recent indoor season, certifiable by their place on the last season’s performance lists on TFRRS for Indoor Track and Field (including performance achieved outside the qualifying window during the indoor season).

For the outdoor season: must have competed in a round of the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships (the Preliminary Championship Competition and/or the Final Championship Competition) or for the multi-events, must have finished the season in the top 48 in the east or top 48 in the west for the most recent outdoor season, certifiable by their place in the NCAA Division I

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uconnhuskies.com/news/2021/7/23/mens-track-and-field-uconn-men-women-earn-ustfccca-academic-honors.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos