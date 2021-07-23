Minium: ODU Football Team had unprecedented recruiting success in Hampton Roads

Through Harry Minium

Conference USA held its football media day on Wednesday, via Zoom, and Old Dominion University football coach Ricky Rahne got some interesting questions.

Yes, he is in favor of the proposed expansion of the College Football Playoff to 12 teams, as it will give all 130 Football Bowl Subdivision schools the chance to participate in what will be the largest playoff in all college sports..

In 2020, if 12 teams were involved instead of four, there would have been two from group of 5, including Coastal Carolina.

If Coastal Carolina can get there, there’s no reason for ODU not to do the same.

He also strongly insists that ODU sell out his home opener against Hampton, realizing that it will be a solemn day as the game will be played on September 11, the anniversary of the worst terrorist attack in American history. There will be much military pomp and circumstance.

It will also be a day to celebrate as it will be the first football match to be played at the stadium since November 2019.

But he wasn’t asked about the most significant development in ODU football in recent months, the transformation of ODU into a recruiting juggernaut in Hampton Roads.

While NCAA rules prohibit me from naming names and schools, suffice it to say that ODU took on schools from the ACC, Big Ten, and SEC and prompted some major local players to commit. June, the first month in more than a year for recruits to visit campuses, was a month of unprecedented local success for the monarchs.

As an FCS school, ODU recruited quite well locally, but since ODU joined FBS, the local recruitment has declined sharply.

Rahne’s first recruiting class cracked the mold, when LaMareon James , rated #3 player in Hampton Roads, signed with ODU in 2020. He had multiple ACC offers.

Larry Rubama of the Virginian Pilot, who follows local recruiting like no other in the region, ran a story a few years ago complaining about the lack of success of local book signings.

“The story was about how few of our players stayed in the state, but also that almost none of our players went to ODU,” Larry said.

That baffled Larry, because many of those players get the chance to play at ODU rather than the ACC and because the Monarchs play such a heavy non-conference schedule. ODU has future home games with Wake Forest and Virginia and 10 future games with Virginia Tech, including five at ODU.

No one else in the Group of 5 has as many home games with Power 5 schools.

Combine trips to South Carolina and Indiana and some future opponents to name, and you get the picture to ODU and you can play against some of the very best, and in your hometown, where your family and friends can easily watch.

“ODU’s lesson this summer is remarkable,” Larry said. “Coaches say Coach Rahne and his staff have all done a great job.

“ODU is again relevant in high school recruitment and it was not in the past.”

The pandemic put a hold on in-person recruitment for nearly a year and a half, but ODU made up for this by reaching out extensively with local coaches and players.

“Local coaches told me that ODU’s new coaching staff really ramped things up locally,” said Rubama.

Rahne’s first full recruiting class, in 2021, was ranked sixth in Conference USA by 247Sports, the recruiting site that most accurately covers C-USA. And that class didn’t include seven transfers from other schools.

So far, ODU ranks fifth in recruiting 14 C-USA teams for the class of 2022.

While recruiting ratings are generally not entirely accurate, if you look at the 247Sports website you will see that the teams in the top half generally go to bowling matches. That bodes well for the future of ODU.

“I think the recent players they’ve got will help them get more players in the future,” said Rubama. “Coach Rahne has done a great job making his mark here.”

As Rahne often says, recruiting is a team effort. Virtually every coach participates in the recruitment of every player.

But running backs coach Tony lucas also deserves a big thumbs up. He is responsible for recruiting the 757 area.

Rahne said ODU has made some “cosmetic changes” to the LR Hill Sports Complex, where the team trains to make the place look more inviting. It also told players who had previously been to ODU that the school is investing in its facilities.

By cosmetic he means that they were not very expensive, but they do give the building a much more modern and luxurious look. New wall decorations, new lights, new signage and many other changes give the building a whole new atmosphere.

My favorite change is an illuminated sign that reads: 1-0. CONCERN. COMPETE. CHARACTER.

The message means that ODU will focus every day on an opportunity to get better, will compete hard every game, the players and coaches will look after each other and they will compete with good sportsmanship and behavior off the field and in the classroom.

I’m not sure what more a parent can ask for than that of a program.

Washington Football quarterback Taylor Heinicke says he’s not at all surprised that Rahne broke through the hurdles that stood in the way of good local recruiting.

“I got to know” Ricky Rahne and he has so much energy and is so positive,” said Heinicke. “He’s coached at Penn State and competed at the highest level.

“Why wouldn’t local guys want the chance to play at home and play great football?

“I think coach Rahne is going to win a lot of games.”

Rahne said he tells players that if they want to play in the NFL, you want to go to a school where you can play and play early. Heinicke, Rick Lovato, Zach Pascal, Oshane Ximines, Travis Fulgham, et. al., shows you can come to The Show from ODU.

“If your dream is to play at the highest level possible, then I think we want to tell you one thing: you should play as many reruns as possible and grab as much film as possible,” Rahne said.

He said good local players will also likely do well to land lucrative Name Image and Likeness deals with local businesses while attending ODU. The NIL, while still in its early stages, will allow players to take advantage of their name and images, but with strict rules that keep colleges out of business making deals for players.

Finally, he said he will be honest with every recruit.

“We will always do that,” he says. “Some guys only want to hear what they want to hear. And we don’t get those guys.”

Either way, he said, he’s not shying away from taking on Virginia, Virginia Tech and others on the recruiting path.

“We’re not going to win every battle,” he said. “But we’re going to win a few.”

Winning those battles is the key to future success.

As for this season, to no one’s surprise, ODU was voted last in the Conference USA East by every poll I’ve seen, including the league coaches. The Monarchs didn’t play last season due to the pandemic, and there was a lot of roster turnover when they switched coaches in late 2019, so ODU is probably the most inexperienced team in the country and one of the youngest.

Rahne smiled when I asked if he was chosen last.

He cited the 2016 Penn State team as an example of how uncertain the preseason rankings can be. The Nittany Lions were consensus picks to finish fourth in the East Division with 7 teams from the Big Ten.

Not only did they win the Big Ten title, they should have played in the College Football Playoff. Although the Nittany Lions defeated Ohio State and won the league game, the Buckeyes were placed fourth in the CFP and were eliminated by Clemson. Penn State finished fifth in the CFP rankings.

I remember when ODU made its debut in 2011 in the Colonial Athletic Association, the Monarchs were picked to finish tenth out of 11 teams. Towson was chosen as number 11.

Towson won the CAA title thanks to a broken game in a heartbreaking loss to ODU at the old Foreman Field. The Monarchs finished second, went 10-3, defeated Norfolk State in the FCS playoffs and finished tenth nationally in all FCS polls.

The lesson here is that coaches, sportswriters and so-called forecasting experts don’t really know what goes on behind the scenes with any program.

No one really knows what to expect from ODU, which hasn’t played a game in nearly two years and has a coaching staff that will coach its first game together on September 3, when the Monarchs open in Wake Forest.

ODU lost some good players to the transfer portal and won some. It has three quarterbacks competing to start DJ Mack Jr. , Stone Smartt and Hayden Wolff , all of which have started. Smartt and Wolff both started at ODU and Mack in Central Florida.

It’s way too early for anyone to know how good this team will be, but it bodes well that in the most important position in football, ODU has three talented, experienced players fighting hard.

“There’s information that people across the country don’t know about us because we didn’t play last year,” Rahne said. “People don’t know that some of our guys are bigger and faster and have really committed themselves in the weight room and the movie room.

“I love our team and I love how hard our kids work and their attitude.”

And what’s not to like about ODU’s recent recruitment?

