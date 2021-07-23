Britney Spears is making a case for tennis shoes in a sports bra, sports shorts and these beloved chunky sneakers





Britney Spears made a compelling case for tennis shoes this week. The Toxic musician shared her latest dance video on Instagram last night, showing off her impressive moves in a white ruffled sports bra and low-cut black sports shorts. Where Spears previously chose to match her dancewear with heels or just go barefoot, yesterday’s clip featured the addition of her favorite sneakers: Hoka One One. More from Shoe News Hoka One One, co-founded by Nicolas Mermoud and Jean-Luc Diard in 2009, has become a popular sneaker brand among the stars for training shoes. Reese Witherspoon, Pippa Middleton, Emily Ratajkowksi and even Kanye West have been spotted wearing styles from the athletic brand. Known for its recognizable oversized soles and state-of-the-art carbon plate technology, the brand has grown exponentially since its 2013 acquisition by Deckers Brands (also the parent company of Ugg, Sanuk and Teva). Hough’s specific silhouette, the new Bondi 7 iteration, retails for $150 and is currently available at Zappos.com. Hoka One One Bondi 7 – Credit: Courtesy of Zappos Thanks to Zappos When I woke up yesterday and remembered I didn’t have one, I pulled a Carrie Bradshaw and ordered a bunch of new shoes online!!!!, Spears wrote in her caption. My Assistants HUMBLE APPROACH why don’t you just look what you can find in your closet NO LONGER WORK I chose to BLOW and guess what my feet are rising these days. I will never stop buying tennis shoes and heels. The idea of ​​buying new tennis shoes then became more than just a shopping experience for the happy singer. In her caption, Spears applied the idea of ​​not settling for the shoes she already had as a bigger life lesson, alluding to her current battle with her conservatory under father James Jamie Spears. The singer discussed the potential to keep her dreams alive with new hopes and even the excitement of being able to drive alone, something she couldn’t do under the terms of her conservatory. Story continues Earlier this month, during a hearing on the legal battle, a judge ruled that Britney Spears could appoint her an attorney of her own choosing rather than the court-appointed attorney who had represented her since 2008. This small win for the musician allows her to have a say in her own representation as she continues her path to individual freedom. Start gallery: Britney Spears’ 90s and early 00s Street Style The best of shoe news Sign up for Newsletter from FN. For the latest news, follow us facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

