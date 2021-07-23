Tom Glavine, 1984 NHL Draft pick, on choosing baseball over hockey

There were five Hall of Famers selected in the 1984 NHL Draft. However, only four went on to play hockey. The fifth? That would be Tom Glavine, who had a storied baseball career with the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets.

Growing up in Billerica, Massachusetts, hockey was Glavines’ first love. Born in 1966, the memories are still there watching Bobby Orr and Phil Esposito playing for the Boston Bruins. Raised in a region that was a hotbed for the sport, it wasn’t long before he told his parents that he wanted to learn to skate.

As he got older, Glavine became a quality athlete in both sports, but hockey had an edge over baseball.

“It started before baseball,” Glavine told NBC Sports during his weekend in the… American Century Championship golf tournament in Lake Tahoe. “I was a better hockey player at that stage of my life. I had a good arm and I was a good baseball player, but I was a more polished hockey player. I think I was a little more interested in hockey from colleges.”

When Glavine reached high school, he still played both sports competitively. He went on hockey recruiting trips with schools in hopes of locking up players for their senior year. Baseball remained an option. During games, dozens of scouts sat behind home plate with radar guns pointing in his direction and recording the speed of his throws.

It was clear at the time that Glavine had options if he wanted to play either sport after high school. A decision would eventually have to be made.

Prepared in two sports days in a row

Five days after the Braves selected Glavine in the second round of the 1984 Major League Baseball draw, the Los Angeles Kings chose the center, which had 47 goals and 94 points in 23 games in his senior year, 69th overall for future Hockey Hall of Famers Luc Robitaille and Brett Hull and longtime veterans Kirk McLean, Don Sweeney, Cliff Ronning and Gary Suter.

Glavine had already committed to the University of Lowell because the school had both baseball and hockey. But phone calls from the Braves and Kings aided the decision-making process and shaped his athletic future.

Kings general manager Rogie Vachon called Glavine and said he understood his decision to go to college and that they would talk after his freshman year. The Braves, meanwhile, were much more aggressive, informing Glavine that a rep would come to his house in a few days to convince him to sign and play baseball.

“That was the difference,” Glavine said. “It really became an exercise to hear the Braves, hear what they had to say, and see if they would eventually give me enough of a signing bonus that would make it worth walking away from a college scholarship.”

Almost a teammate with Gretzky

When news broke that Glavine had signed with the Braves for $80,000, Vachon called back and told him he would have loved the chance to make an offer if he knew baseball would be the way. That presents a What if?scenario. If Glavine had gone the hockey route and made his way through the minors, he could have been teammates with Wayne Gretzky when The Great One went to Los Angeles in 1988.

“That could have been me, yes,” Glavine said. “That was one of my running jokes. When he was traded to the Kings I said it was a good thing I wasn’t there because then he would have had to move to the wing.”

However, the baseball route went pretty well. Glavines achievements include a World Series, World Series MVP, two Cy Young Awards, 10 All-Star appearances, 305 career wins and induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.

Even as Glavine rose through the minor leagues of baseball and made his Braves debut in 1987, his love of hockey never died. He never doubted his decision, but the thought still creeps through his mind all these years later.

“It was probably my first year of professional football, that summer my arm hurt and I was a bit on the shelf,” Glavine recalls. “I remember my thought process was that I naturally wanted to get healthy, but if I didn’t, I still had time to go back to hockey. That was part of my thought process, so to speak.

“But I never felt like I made the wrong decision. It was hard for me to go home in the winter and go to a Bruins game and not miss hockey. That part was a little hard. I knew I had made the right decision, but not many days go by that I don’t wonder what would have happened if I had played hockey.”

Sean Leahyis a writer forPro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Give him a call[email protected] or follow him on Twitter@Sean_Leahy.