Tommy Tremble becomes an X factor for the Panthers





Notre Dame’s football program got strong play from Tommy Tremble during his time at the school, and he should be an x-factor at the next level. When Notre Dame football tight end tommy trembling announced he was leaving school for the NFL, it raised a lot of eyebrows. Tremble wasn’t even the top Irish tight end last season, but he clearly spoke to the right people before deciding to enter the 2021 NFL Draft. After his statement, Tremble started shooting up draft boards, and for good reason, as he has the perfect skills to be a very valuable next-level player. In the 2021 NFL drawing, the Carolina Panthers came along in the third round, making him the 83rd overall pick, and he signed his rookie contract with the team yesterday. Now that that’s settled, Tremble can head to training camp, ready to earn a runway at a young attack led by Sam Darnold. After being blasted during his time in New York, Darnold wants to change the story around him in Carolina, and a player like Tremble could be a real asset to him. Tremble will be able to play in the passing game and pave the way for the run-back of Christian McCaffrey, who is one of the best in the game in his position. Plus, he can be a force in the red zone, and for a Panthers attack looking for answers this off-season, Tremble brings a lot to the table. In Notre Dame football this season, 14 players went to the NFL The Notre Dame football program sent 14 players to the NFL this season, whether it was a draft pick like Tremble, or an unwritten free agent like Javon McKinley and Tommy Kraemer. That’s a real testament to the direction this program is headed, and with some great recruiting lessons on the horizon, the future in South Bend has never been brighter. Overall, Tremble is in a perfect spot with the Panthers, and as a day 2 draft pick, he will have every chance to play a real role with the team this summer. With his combination of athleticism, passing catching ability and blocking skills, he will become an x-factor for the Panthers, who want to get on track as a franchise.

