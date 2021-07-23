Alston Attorney sets sights on tennis tour in suit against ATP

A month after he led Shawne Alstons class action to a historic 9-0 Supreme Court victory against the NCAA, attorney Jeffrey Kessler has a new target in the sports industry: the ATP Tour, the Delaware company that oversees global professional men’s tennis.

Kessler and other attorneys for Winston Strawn and Potter Anderson & Corroon filed a complaint in Delaware federal court on behalf of the Cyprus-based Super Slam on July 15. Super Slam owns and operates the Madrid Open, which was last held between April 30 and May 9, and was won by Alexander Zverev (men’s singles) and Aryna Sabalenka (women’s singles). It alleges that the ATP has breached contractual obligations and acted in bad faith by scheduling tournaments to abut and overlap with the Madrid Open.

More from Sportico.com

The ATP approves the Madrid Open as one of nine top-level men’s tournaments, made up of the ATP Tour Masters 1000s. The Masters also includes the Monte-Carlo Masters, the Italian Open, the Shanghai Masters and five other tournaments in Europe and North America.

To illustrate the grievances of Super Slams, the BMW Open in Germany and the Millennium Estoril Open in Portugal (two ATP World Tour 250 tournaments) are typically scheduled to end on the same day the Madrid Open begins play. As a result, players in the finals of those two tournaments will either not be able to compete in Madrid or will not be part of major promotional and advertising events. Since 2009 those players are: Andy Murray, Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev, Juan Martn del Potro, Stanislas Wawrinka, Marin ili, Stefanos Tsitsipas, David Ferrer, Tom Berdych, Philipp Kohlschreiber, Richard Gasquet and Tommy Haas.

Super Slam accuses the ATP of encouraging top players to skip or be late at the Madrid Open due to conflicts with and recovery time from other tournaments, a phenomenon that effectively downgrades the eight-day Madrid Open to a four- or five-day tournament for the top players. The ATP is also being reprimanded for scheduling the Italian Open to kick off in Rome on the final day of Madrid Opens, costing the media attention, advertising dollars and viewership of the Madrid Opens match. Other Masters 1000 tournaments, at least as represented by Super Slam, have been given full exclusivity so that other tournaments do not overlap.

Story continues

The ATP is also described as requiring the Madrid Open with a 56-player draw, as opposed to the more common 96-player field to pay a disproportionate amount of prize money for the size of the tournament. The Madrid Open paid $7.3 to $7.4 million in prize money in 2018 and 2019 and paid $3.2 million this year due to pandemic-related revenue declines (the 2020 Madrid Open was canceled altogether). As the Super Slam puts it, the Madrid Open has paid out over $1 million more per year in prize money than the Italian Open, and about 90% as much prize money as two 12-day tournaments, the Miami Open and BNP Paribas.

In support of its claims, Super Slams’ complaint cites several sections of contractual documents with the ATP. Super Slam emphasizes that the duration and placement of the Madrid Open in the ATP calendar is an intrinsic and essential part of its rights. Its ability to operate profitably and attract audiences, the complaint argues, depends in large part on when in the calendar year it falls, how many days it is allotted, and what other ATP Tour tournaments take place in the same period.

Super Slam is seeking a jury trial and monetary damages for alleged lost profits, though it is also seeking injunctive relief. The complaint alleges that Super Slam will suffer irreparable damage unless a judge orders the ATP to waive both denials [Super Slam] its contractual right to an exclusive eight-day tournament and discriminatory setting prize money demands for the Madrid Open that are disproportionately high compared to other comparable eight-day tournaments in Europe.

In response to the lawsuit, an ATP spokesperson said: Sporty: ATP is aware of the lawsuit filed in the Federal District Court in the state of Delaware. ATP is disappointed that Super Slam Ltd., a valued member of the ATP, has taken this step. ATP believes the lawsuit has no legal or factual basis and will vigorously defend it.

Lawyers for the ATP will have the opportunity to answer the Super Slams complaint, which is an advocacy document and not a neutral retelling of history. Expect ATP attorneys to challenge Super Slams’ factual claims and maintain that their client is in full compliance with contractual and fiduciary obligations.

ATP attorneys are also likely to point to discretionary or interpretative powers in the documents. The complaint acknowledges that these documents refer to the fact that the ATP may supplement or reformulate certain conditions. One document says that the ATP can refine its format and tournament specifications in accordance with the ATP rules and regulations. Super Slam maintains that such language does not allow the ATP to change unilaterally. . . fundamental terms. Expects ATP attorneys to maintain that its client has substantial discretion and has lawfully exercised it.

The case has not yet been assigned to a judge.

The best of Sportico.com