Dominant Dutchman out for Olympic redemption in women’s hockey at Tokyo 2020





The Dutch women’s hockey team will be looking for Olympic redemption when they compete here in Tokyo 2020 as they strive to maintain their record of winning every major tournament since their shocking loss in the final in Rio 2016. The Dutch are the top-ranked side in the world, entering the postponed Olympics as the red-hot favorites for gold. Since their defeat to Great Britain in the gold medal match five years ago, the Dutch have won the World Cup, three European titles and the first two editions of the Hockey Pro League. Reigning Olympic champion Great Britain is set for a rematch with the Netherlands in the group stage of the event. They will be joined by Rio 2016 bronze medalists Germany, Ireland, India and South Africa in Pool B. “Obviously there were some girls in this squad who just missed the team in Rio, so this is their chance to shine,” said British captain Hollie Pearne-Webb. “But we are also a very new squad and we want to make our own history by winning our first Olympic gold medal (like this squad). “The team in Rio has just given us the belief that we can do it.” Eight games are scheduled for the first day of hockey action in Tokyo 2020 Getty Images Pool A features three-time Olympic champions Australia, whose lead-up to the Games in the Japanese capital was dogged by a crisis at their national governing body following a series of allegations by past and current players against the women’s team hierarchy. Katrina Powell, two-time Olympic gold medalist, will lead the team after replacing Paul Gaudoin, who resigned in March after a scathing review of accusations of toxic culture and bullying in the women’s lineup. Argentina, China, Japan, New Zealand and Spain complete Pool A. The men’s tournament is more difficult to name, with Belgium, the number one in the world ranking Australia, Argentina, Germany and the Netherlands all harboring strong hopes for gold. Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands are in Pool B with Canada, Great Britain and South Africa, while Argentina, Australia, Japan, India, New Zealand and Spain together form Pool A. Six men’s games and two women’s games will be held on the opening day of the competition at Oi Hockey Stadium.

