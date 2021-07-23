When Sachin Tendulkar and Co played in Commonwealth Games and Cricket’s Tryst With Olympics





India’s cricket team in Sri Lanka hit the right notes in the first few ODIs, winning both matches nicely, leaving even skeptics to marvel at the depth of the talent in the country, what with another team in England for the Test series that started in the first week of August. IND vs SL: Team India Makes Five Player Debuts; First instance since 1980 However, this is not the first time India has let two international teams play at the same time. In 1998, an Indian team played an ODI series against Pakistan in Canada, while another team in Kuala Lumpur participated in the Commonwealth Games. And it wasn’t like a second series had been sent to any of the tournaments. India vs Sri Lanka: Shikhar Dhawan breaks into celebration after winning toss, video goes viral The Toronto team was led by Sourav Ganguly and consisted of Rahul Dravid, Mohamed Azharuddin, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Javagal Srinath, Venkatesh Prasad. The Commonwealth Games squad was led by Ajay Jadeja and included Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble, VVS Laxman and Rohan Gavaskar. The BCCI was not originally inclined to send a team to the Commonwealth Games. Some sort of movement had begun to bring cricket into the Olympic crowd, but for nearly a decade the Indian cricket establishment had resisted all efforts and pressure to move in this direction. The BCCI, then as now, wanted to protect its control over cricket, believing that playing in multidisciplinary tournaments would diminish its power over both players and the game’s finances. It cited a full international travel schedule and lack of cricket infrastructure at multi-disciplinary events to stay away from. The Indian Olympic Association, then headed by Suresh Kalmadi, planned to make the BCCI a national sports federation answerable to the IOA and by extension the government. Kalmadi claimed he was trying to make cricket an Olympic sport. The BCCI, led by powerful administrators such as Jagmohan Dalmiya and IS Bindra, felt a threat to the BCCI’s independence as well as their own powers – thwarted all such attempts. Since the World Cup victory in 1983 and especially after the opening of the economy in 1991, India’s influence had grown exponentially and the ambitions of the two had grown proportionally. In 1997, Dalmiya even became president of the International Cricket Council, the first Asian to do so, putting Indian cricket at the forefront of the sport. Obviously the BCCI would not like to play second fiddle to the IOA. (Dalimiya and Bindra got into a fight around this time, but that’s a story for another day). However, the late 1990s were very volatile times in India politically, and the BCCI felt a measure of public animosity against its recalcitrant stance, the BCCI in a conciliatory gesture, and offered to send a team to the Commonwealth Games to send. But not before there was an argument with the IOA about who should be the players on this squad. The IOA naturally wanted all the top players in Indian cricket to be in Kuala Lumpur. The BCCI determined that this was impossible due to its commitment to the bilateral series against Pakistan in Canada. The point of contention was Sachin Tendulkar, the biggest box office draw in cricket at the time, and popular on both sides. After a verbal wrangle between the BCCI and the IOA, the cricket board gave in and named Tendulkar the team for the Commonwealth Games. It then brought out two teams of nearly equal strength and star rating, one heading to Kuala Lumpur, the other to Toronto. Coincidentally, India’s performance in the Commonwealth Games was unremarkable. The team didn’t even make it to the quarter-finals (South Africa beat Australia in the final), which the hopes of the IOA and cricket fans expecting a medal in whatever color had been expected. There was also no joy for the BCCI as Ganguly and Co were thrashed 4-1 by Pakistan in Canada. It turned out to be a double whammy, which pleased neither the IOA nor the BCCI, and all the talk of India supporting the inclusion of cricket in the Olympics softened over the next few years. But it didn’t die out. While India remained uncompromising, countries like Australia and New Zealand, led by some major players, reopened the interest in making cricket an Olympic sport. Steve Waugh and Adam Gilchrist were strong proponents, citing the fact that the Olympics were the highest platform for any athlete. However, it was not just the cricket world that was divided. The International Olympic Committee was also unsure about the viability of cricket to become an Olympic sport, due to its infrastructure, the excessive time taken by ODI matches (Tests were excluded!), and most importantly, that there were not enough cricket countries goods. The advent of T20 cricket in 2004 sparked renewed zeal to get cricket into the Olympics. Seeing the huge increase in popularity and money of this format through bilateral and multinational tournaments and competitions around the world, the IOC became receptive to move the discussion forward. So are cricket boards, where even the BCCI stirs out of complete negativity. That Caribbean countries would play as independent nations in the Olympics – and not as the West Indies like in the cricket universe – was a quick fix for the lack of teams. This worked quite well during the 1998 Commonwealth Games and could be repeated. Cricket was part of the Summer Olympics, but that was over 12 decades ago (in 1900), and only two teams, England France, took part. Over the past decade, a concerted effort has begun to make T20 a part of the Olympics, starting with the 2028 Games in Los Angeles, even though it is a demo sport. Among the mighty cricket boards, Australia and England were in complete agreement for a long time. A major hurdle has been cleared with the BCCI’s decision to send a men’s and women’s team to the LA Games in 2028. Crickets’ rendezvous with the Olympics, cut short after a solitary appearance in 1900, could become permanent by the end of the decade. Get all the IPL news and cricket score here

