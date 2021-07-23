Auburn’s new soccer coach sounds the alarm

A buttered sandwich is more interesting than Bryan Harsin, and probably healthier too.

This could be wrong, and hopefully I’m wrong, but it’s probably not the best sign that Auburn’s new football coach is coming. The most memorable thing he said at his first SEC Media Days on Thursday was that vaccines are a personal choice, and he doesn’t encourage anyone to buy one.

Has Harsin received the COVID-19 vaccine? He did not comment on that question and also said he would not discuss the vaccine with his team.

Its deeply personal for a lot of people, Harsin said. And so, here’s how we go about it: here’s the information, you make the decision.

Bryan Harsin, the maybe/maybe not anti-vaxxer. Just awesome. Magnificent. Is he planning to run for the US Senate or something?

GOOD MAN: The SEC’s Brisket Takeover Must Be Stopped

Governor Kay Ivey, please talk to your alma mater’s soccer coach. He doesn’t quite understand the position yet.

Let’s be crystal clear on this matter, Governor Ivey said in Birmingham on Thursday. And the media, I want you to report the facts. The new cases of COVID are due to unvaccinated people. Nearly 100% of new hospitalizations are with unvaccinated people. And the deaths certainly occur in the unvaccinated people. These people choose a horrible lifestyle of self-inflicted pain.

Ivey, clearly shocked by Alabamas vaccination rates and the rising number of hospitals, snapped back at a reporter when asked how more people could be vaccinated.

I don’t know, tell me, Governor Ivey said. People should have common sense. But it’s time to blame the unvaccinated people, not the vaccinated people. It is the unvaccinated people who disappoint us. I’ve done everything I know how to do. I can encourage you to do something, but I cannot force you to take care of yourself.

If Harsin cares about Auburn, and if he cares about Alabama, then he will accept the responsibility of being one of the most influential public figures in the state and of being the leader the people of Alabama need him to be. This is a critical time for the health of Alabamas residents. Alabama has the nation’s lowest vaccination rate against COVID-19.

Know why?

Guys like Harsin.

GOOD MAN: Vaccine disinformation crisis hits college football

This isn’t Idaho, buddy. You are not just any football coach here, so please never say or think that you are just a football coach. That’s not the reality.

Anyone who doesn’t comment on a question about the COVID-19 vaccine from Harsins’ exalted position is hiding something or not coming into contact, and at the very least, shouldn’t be around large groups of people without masks. Did Harsin go to SEC Media Days unvaccinated without wearing a mask? The SEC clearly stated before the event that anyone without the vaccine must wear a mask at The Wynfrey Hotel.

If Harsin hasn’t been vaccinated, was he tested for COVID-19 before being allowed to walk into a locked room with thousands of people and whine about how the SEC really just means more? The SEC’s slogan has been rife for years, but Harsin repeated it so many times on SEC Media Days that I wouldn’t be surprised if he had it tattooed on his lower back.

The SEC wants teams to reach an 80 percent threshold for vaccinations before the season so that games are not canceled and the 2021 season is not disrupted. Auburn’s soccer team, according to Harsin, is about 60 percent. Misinformation and lack of communication about the vaccine is a crisis for not only the SEC, but also the SWAC. Alabama State coach Donald Hill-Eley said earlier this week that his team was about 30 percent vaccinated.

Hill-Eley begs his players to get vaccinated daily, but the Auburn coach won’t even discuss it with his team? That is more than discouraging. That is unacceptable.

Made sure our medical staff understood the pros and cons, Harsin said.

Okay, from above I want to know which person on the medical staff in Auburn is telling the Auburns football players about the downsides of the vaccine, because that person should be fired today.

Of course, getting vaccinated is a personal decision. But more than that, it’s a selfish decision not to be. Alabamas football team is about 90 percent vaccinated, according to Saban. When you’re in the military, it’s not even a choice. Know why? Because it is a threat to the success of a team.

Harsin, like many people, must understand that this all belonged together. Let me tell you what’s personal, Bryan. On Thursday, a close personal friend had a medical event and was taken to the emergency room. The ER couldn’t help this person because it was full of COVID-19 patients. Instead, she was taken to the fire brigade.

The friend is fine now, thankfully, but it’s infuriating that all this could have been prevented if people in positions of power and influence had done the right thing months ago and hadn’t confused people about the vaccine. Auburns Harsin added to the confusion this week when he could have been a leader.

There’s so much to love about this Auburn football team, but the new Auburn coach, as the previous one may have said, must butter.

Joseph Goodman is a columnist for the Alabama Media Group. He’s on Twitter @JoeGoodmanJr.

