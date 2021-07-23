Plymouth South girls tennis finished with a record of 8-6





PLYMOUTH After the loss of a number of talented players after the 2019 season and even more key pieces of the puzzle when the entire Spring 2020 season was cancelled, the deck was essentially cleared for the Plymouth South girls tennis team when they hit the court this spring. We knew that this would be a rebuilding season for the program, said Head Coach Tami Degelder, who had just completed her ninth year with the team. We weren’t sure how things would go, but we turned out to have a pretty good year. Plymouth South started the season with just five players who had some form of varsity experience under their belts in senior captains Emma Assiradoo, Cilla Beltran and Vicky Travnik, as well as juniors Caroline Mori and Jennifer Rowland. The biggest question Degelder had was who would be available to give the program some depth and take a look at what the Panthers would look like in the future. When all was said and done, this spring turned out really well for the Panthers. An 8-2 regular season put them in second place in the Fisher Division. After the Patriot Cup and the Division 2 South State tournament, the last record for the season was 8-6. We had 17 players for the team for the first time this season and I think they improved a lot in the shortened schedule, Degelder said. The veterans played well and taught the younger players well about the culture of the program. There is a large pool of talent around the entire Patriot League. Assiradoo and Beltran held their own against some really good individual players in the first and second singles, but the bulk of Plymouth South’s success came from the third singles and doubles teams. Travnik had a winning record on third single (8-6) and she also climbed the ladder for certain matches when needed. Mori also came on then and had a great record of 5-2. (Caroline Mori) played some singles for me this season and she had an excellent year. She has improved so much as a player from her freshman season and won our Most Improved Player award this season, Degelder said. She played with such confidence this season and never seemed to rattle on the tennis court. Sophomore Emma Colonna and freshman Keira McLaughlin were 8-6 as the first doubles team, while sophomore Anna Quinn and Karin Dias were 8-8 as a duo in the second doubles. We have done very well as a team this season and hopefully we can continue that momentum into the off-season, said Degelder. I would like to see the kids play a lot in the off season and continue to build on those tennis skills they have come to develop. Plymouth South had no Patriot League All-stars this season. Assiradoo won the Patriot Leagues Scholar-Athlete Award and junior Ella Romboldi was named Sportsmanship Award winner. Email the reporter at [email protected] and you can follow him on Twitter, @DavidWolcott1.

