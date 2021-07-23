USA Hockey announces (new) selection for the 2021 World Cup





Yesterday, USA Hockey announced the roster of 25 players for the 2021 Women’s World Championship, which takes place in Calgary, AB, from August 21-30. The tournament, originally scheduled to be played in Halifax and Truro, NS, in May, was moved in response to the province’s COVID-19 protocols. The roster includes all members of the United States’ Olympic residency roster, with the notable exceptions of Hannah Brandt (F) and Kali Flanagan (D). Well, more on that later. the grid forwardDani Cameranesi, Alex Carpenter, Jesse Compher, Kendall Coyne Schofield, Britta Curl, Brianna Decker, Lacey Eden, Amanda Kessel, Hilary Knight, Abbey Murphy, Kelly Pannek, Abby Roque, Hayley Scamurra, Grace Zumwinkle

Defenders: Cayla Barnes, Megan Bozek, Natalie Buchbinder, Jincy Dunne, Savannah Harmon, Caroline Harvey, Megan Keller, Lee Stecklein

goalkeepers: Alex Cavallini, Nicole Hensley, Maddie Rooney Fresh faces The roster features a healthy mix of veterans and newcomers, with eight players making their senior squad debuts. Of the newcomers to the roster, five are still collegiate athletes, and they all compete in the WCHA (namely in Wisconsin and Minnesota). The youngest players on the roster are Lacey Eden, Abbey Murphy and, of course, Caroline Harvey, who hasn’t even started her collegiate career (ready for Wisconsin in the fall). notable omissions The only players who were on the residency list but not on this Worlds list are forward Hannah Brandt and defender Kali Flanagan. Brandt could have been dropped for a number of reasons, although many signs indicate the United States is leaning towards a younger roster. Meanwhile, Flanagan had a handful of really good performances on the US leg of the PWHPAs Secret Dream Gap Tour, recording most of Team WSF’s minutes as a top defender alongside Megan Keller, her omission being a head scratcher bid. USA Hockey has also announced that all Teams USA games will be shown live on NHL Network.

