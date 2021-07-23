Tokyo Olympics: from Saurabh Chaudhary to Mirabai Chanu – Top athletes to watch out for on Saturday, July 24





India will wake up with a lot of anticipation as some of the biggest names from the more than 120 strong contingent will be in action on the opening day of the Tokyo Olympics. As many as five medal events is a possibility as India wants to start the Tokyo 2020 campaign strong. With a view to the Olympic Games in London, India will enter the Olympic Games. Indiatoday.in looks at some of the biggest names in action on Day 1, Saturday, July 24. Saurabh Chaudhary There have been hardly any expectations of an Indian athlete since Jitu Rai in 2016. Since his debut in 2018, Saurabh has left the Indian sports association in awe of his consistency. The Asian Games gold medal winner has finished on the podium in multiple World Cups in the 10m Air Pistol event. Don’t forget that he is also the reigning champion of the Youth Olympics. Saurabh has entered the field as the number 2 in the world and will put a smile on the faces of the Indians on Saturday morning. Abhishek Verma The B.Tech graduate is the world’s number 1 archer in the 10m Air Pistol event. It is surprising to know that he only started shooting in 2017. He was consistent with 2 World Cup golds and a bronze in the qualifying cycle, but would like to make a mark on the biggest podium and emerge from Saurabh’s shadws. The Asian Games bronze medalist may reach his peak on his day and Indians hope that day will be July 24. Mirabai Chanu Mirabai Chanu is also looking for redemption at the Tokyo Olympics. 5 years ago, Mirabai was heading for her first Olympics in Rio as one of the great Indian hopes, but she had a bad outing. The lone Indian weightlifter in Tokyo returned to form with gold at the 2017 World Championships and gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. She is heading to Tokyo Games after setting the world record in clean and jerk in the women’s 49kg category. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty After a few Olympics there is an expectation around an Indian double pair. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have been dealt a tough draw, but the young duo have the opportunity to make it to the business end of the badminton event. Head coach Pullela Gopichand is confident that Satwik and Chirag can finish on the podium. The 2019 French Open finalists will open their campaign against the world’s No. 3 Lee Yang and Chi-Lin Wang from Chinese Taipei. If they can overcome the first hurdles, the World No. 10-link make a splash. Deepika Kumaric Deepika Kumar finished in an impressive 9th place in the women’s archery ranking round on July 23. But she will be competing in the mixed event on Saturday, along with Pravin Jadhav, who finished as the best placed Indian in the rankings round on Friday. Deepika won the World Cup Stage 3 with Atanu Das, her husband, but she will not mate with him on Saturday. Full list of athletes competing in Tokyo 2020 on July 24, 2020 Sport Discipline Date Time Event Qualified shoot shoot July 24 (05:00 CET) Women’s 10m Air Rifle Qualification Apurvi Chandela, Elavenil Valarivan (IND) Field hockey Hockey July 24 (6:30 AM EST) Men, Group A – New Zealand vs India (IND) – (NZL) Archery Archery July 24 (6:38 AM) Mixed team, 1/8 eliminations Atanu Das / Deepika Kumari (IND) shoot shoot July 24 (7am) Final 10m air rifle ladies medal round Tennis Tennis July 24 (7:30 AM ET) Men’s Singles, First Round, NAGAL Sumit vs ISTOMIN Denis Sumit Nagal (IND) – Istomin Denis (UZB) Judo Judo July 24 (7:30 AM ET) Women -48 kg, elimination round of 32, LIKMABAM Shushila Devi vs CSERNOVICZKI Eva Shushila Likmabam (IND) – Eva Chernoviczki (HUN) Rowing Rowing July 24 (7:50 AM) Men’s lightweight double sculls, heat 1 Arjun Lal/Arvind Singh (IND) Table tennis Table tennis July 24 (8:30 AM EST) Mixed Doubles, Round of 16, LIN Yun Ju / CHENG I Ching vs ACHANTA Kamal / BATRA Manika Sharath Kamal Achanta / Manika Batra (IND) – Lin Yun Ju / Cheng I Ching (TPE) Badminton Badminton July 24 (8:50 AM) Men’s Doubles, Group Game Podium, Group A – LEE Yang/WANG Chi-Lin vs RANKIREDDY Satwiksairaj/SHETTY Chirag Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty (IND) – Lee Yang/Wang Chi-Lin (TPE) shoot shoot July 24 (9:30 AM EST) Men’s 10m Air Pistol Qualifying Abhishek Verma, Saurabh Chaudhary (IND) Badminton Badminton July 24 (9:30 AM EST) Men’s Singles, Group Play Stage, Group D – B. Sai Praneeth vs ZILBERMAN Misha B. Sai Praneeth (IND) – Misha Zilberman (ISR) Weightlifting Weightlifting July 24 (10:20 AM) Women 49 kg, Group A Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (IND) shoot shoot 12 o’clock IS Men’s 10m air pistol final medal round Table tennis Table tennis July 24 (12:15 PM) Women’s Singles, Round 1, BATRA Manika vs HO Tin-Tin Manika Batra (IND) – Ho Tin-Tin (GBR) Table tennis Table tennis July 24 (13:00 CET) Women’s Singles, Round 1, BERGSTROEM Linda vs MUKHERJEE Sutirtha Sutirtha Mukherjee (IND) – Linda Bergstroem (SWE) boxing boxing July 24 (3:54 PM ET) Men’s Welter (63-69 kg), Preliminary Rounds – Round of 32, OKAZAWA Sewonrets Quincy Mensah vs KRISHAN Vikas Vikas Krishan Yadav (IND) – Sewonrets Quincy Mensah Okazawa (JPN) Field hockey Hockey July 24 (5:15 PM CET) Women, Group A – Netherlands vs India (IND) – (DOWN)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/sports/tokyo-olympics/story/tokyo-olympics-india-athletes-day-1-saturday-watch-out-for-shooting-hockey-weightlifting-1831911-2021-07-23 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos