You deserve USTFCCCA Academic Awards





Cross-country skiing | 7/23-2021 13:09:00 MINNEAPOLIS The University of Minnesota’s track & field and cross-country program has been recognized by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Association for its academic success during the 2020-21 academic year, the USTFCCCA announced this week. Both the Maroon & Gold Men’s and Women’s teams were honored as USTFCCCA Division I Track & Field All-Academic Teams, while a total of 27 Gophers were named USTFCCCA Division I Track & Field All-Academic Athletes. Representing the ‘U’ with individual honor were Hannah Arason , Kyle Atkinson , Alec Basten , What Benjamin , Devia Brown , Erin Dunning , Shelby Frank , Teddy Frid , Lauren Hansen , Bethany has , Megan Haso , Owen Hoeft , Tess Keyzers , Abby Kohut-Jackson , Anastasia Korzenowski , Akila Lewis , Jordan MacIntosh , Erin Reidy , Molly Roach , Lexi Romero , Abigail Schaaffe , Collin Siefert , Caleb Siekmeier , Samantha Spencer , Jaycie Thomsen , Aaron Westmoreland and Amira Young . The criteria for being named a USTFCCCA Division I Track & Field All-Academic Team are as follows: *The cumulative GPA (not 2020-21 academic year, not semester) for all student athletes on the institution’s NCAA Squad List for Indoor and/or Outdoor Track and Field must be 3.0 or higher on a 4.0 scale, including the most recent review period, certifiable by NCAA Faculty Rep or NCAA Compliance Coordinator or Registrar’s Office. Institutions that use a different GPA scale must convert the GPA to a 4.0 scale using the standard conversion method [GPA/Scale x 4.0]. The criteria for being named a USTFCCCA Division I Track & Field All-Academic Athlete are as follows: * Must have a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.25 on a 4.0 scale, including most recent grading period, certifiable by one of the NCAA Faculty Rep or NCAA Compliance Coordinator or Registrar’s Office. Institutions that use a different GPA scale must convert the GPA to a 4.0 scale using the standard conversion method [GPA/Scale x 4.0]. * Must have completed at least two (2) semesters or three (3) quarters at the nominating institution. *Must have finished the indoor track season in the top 96 in an individual championship event, or in the top 48 in a championship relay event, for the most recent indoor season, certifiable by their place in the NCAA Division I descending order lists on TFRRS for Indoor Track and Field (including performance achieved outside the qualifying window during the indoor season). OR Must have competed in a round of the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships (the preliminary championship competition and/or the final championship competition) or for the multi-events, must have finished the season in the top 48 in the East or top 48 in the west for the most recent outdoor season, certifiable by their place on the NCAA Division I descending order lists on TFRRS for Outdoor Track and Field.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gophersports.com/news/2021/7/23/cross-country-u-earns-ustfccca-academic-awards.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos