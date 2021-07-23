MIDDLESEX RESTRUCTURES CRICKET DEPARTMENT

MIDDLESEX CRICKET ANNOUNCES CRICKET DEPARTMENT RESTRUCTURE

Middlesex Cricket can today announce a restructuring of the Cricket division of Clubs, with Cricket Director Angus Fraser relinquishing his role of overseeing the professional side of man.

Since 2009, Angus has held ultimate responsibility and responsibility for all cricket within Middlesex from elite professional level to grassroots cricket, the culmination of which was his overseeing Middlesex’s 2016 County Championship trophy raising.

During this period, Middlesex also helped produce ten international cricketers for England and Ireland, and a further six representing England Lions.

Over the past two years, the Club has made its first eleven debuts to six young Academy players, and the squad that most recently represented Middlesex in the second eleven T20 semi-finals at Arundel had no fewer than ten Academy players.

Through the restructuring of the cricket division, Angus will focus on the Middlesex Academy and County Age Group rosters, strengthening relationships with recreational clubs and the partnership with Tendulkar Middlesex Global Academy, giving the club the focus it needs to be strategy to bring in more Middlesex youth. homegrown talent through the development process to the first eleven.

In the role of Anguss, he is also responsible for developing cricket facilities across the county, to help both the recreational game and the club as a whole.

In the restructuring, Head Coach, Stuart Law, will now report directly to the Clubs Chief Executive, and report to the Clubs Professional Cricket Committee, chaired by Richard Sykes, the Senior Independent Director of the Boards.

Speaking of the restructuring of the Clubs cricket division, Acting Chief Executive Officer Andrew Cornish commented:

It is undeniable that the performance on the pitch in recent seasons has not met the expectations of the players, the coaches, the board and especially our members.

Like many organizations, we are facing challenging financial times due to the pandemic, so nurturing local, homegrown talent while also putting strategic external signatures has never been more important.

The board and I believe that this new structure will provide the focus and clarity the club needs at this time

I would like to personally thank Angus for all he has done for Middlesex Cricket thus far, for his commitment to the role and for his dedication to the Club, and I very much look forward to continuing to work closely with him as we move . forward.

Angus Fraser noted:

I have been extremely proud of the role I have at this great club, but the time is right for a change. I have found the last 16 months incredibly challenging on and off the playing field, and I couldn’t have given more for the club or shown more care than I have, but it has taken its toll on me.

We all know that the results this season were not good enough, but I believe there are many reasons to be optimistic about the future. In recent years, Middlesex has chosen to invest in and develop its own homegrown cricketers, which can be seen in the teams that have represented the club. It’s the right choice for a club like Middlesex to do and something we can be proud of.

These young men are taking advantage of the opportunities they get and I think some of them will become good cricketers; players who will proudly represent Middlesex and England and entertain cricket fans for many years to come.

It is with a heavy heart that I am leaving this position and I would like to thank everyone who has helped and supported me over the years. I still believe I have a huge amount of money to give to Middlesex Cricket and I look forward to helping the club in any way I can.