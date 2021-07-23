Michigan State Football Adds Two New Players to Fall Squad





Fall camp is approaching soon for Michigan State football and the roster is about to be solidified. With the new preseason roster being released, there are two new names we’ll be seeing in green and white. A few new names on MSU’s preseason roster: – S Khalil Majeed from New Jersey

– K Evan Johnson (transfer from Hope) — Stephen Brooks (@StephenM_Brooks) July 23, 2021 Safety Kahlil Majeed is the first new name on the roster, a walk-on from Hightstown, New Jersey, and the Peddie School. Majeed is unique as he has not played football since his sophomore year of high school due to injury and the coronavirus pandemic. In his sophomore season, Majeed was an all-league first-team defender in the Mid-Atlantic Prep League. Congratulations to Peddie Football members @Sirvocea & @Keep_Twitter on the first team name All MAPL on the defense. @Sirvocea was also named MAPL Defensive Player of the Year. Our culture is different. #BestIsTheStandard #PeddieFootball pic.twitter.com/YznHcJBHyy — Coach Malleo (@CoachMalleo) November 21, 2018 The second new member of the Spartan program is kicker Evan Johnson, a transfer from Hope College. In his lone season with Hope, Johnson went 6-for-7 on field goals from 37 yards. Johnson also went 42-for-47 on PATs. Johnson adds depth to the stair space.

