Community Sports: Champions Earn Honor at McCook Tennis Camp (72/07/21)

The McCook Beginners Tennis Camp singles champions from the left are Jed Crawford, Kenadi Porter, Kenzie Michaelis and Truman Hancock. Courtesy photo McCOOK, Neb. The Bison tennis summer program came to an end last Thursday. Camp Director and McCook High School tennis coach Matt Wiemers was pleased with the summer schedule and saw its progress throughout the summer session. The summer program consisted of three weeks of basics and instruction, followed by two weeks of competition. A look at league champions from the McCook Bison Advanced Tennis Camp this summer. From left to right are Harper Stevens, Jalen Collicott, Spencer Schliep, Kaiden Porter, James Neel, Davien Hanson, Kyson Barger and Sydney Hodgson. Not pictured: Isaac Hinze, Payton Dellevoet, Emily Alberts, Carley Peters, Addison Randel and Ashlyn Randel. Courtesy photo There were four teams that competed against each other, culminating in a seeded tournament. Each contestant was assigned a singles and doubles match, with each match worth one team point. A * overall team score was kept between teams. Players competed in gendered singles and doubles, as well as mixed doubles and opposite-sex singles. The Bison tennis summer program was started in 2000 by current MHS tennis coach and current assistant coach Greg Larson with 12 participants. McCook Advanced Tennis Camp champions in singles were Joslyn Hammond (above) and Isaac Hinze (not pictured). Courtesy photo Last summer more than 120 participants took part in the camp and the competition. The off-season opportunity in the summer continues to increase success for players heading into the fall and spring tennis seasons. It also helps build friendships with future Bison players and their coaches. Over the past twenty-two years, the interest and growth of tennis has been steady and is showing increasing signs of the sport’s popularity. Coach Wiemers thanked all camp participants and their families for their support and help in making the summer program the success it has become. Over the past 22 years, we have seen increasing interest and need for the Summer Program and I am pleased to continue to provide opportunities to the young people in our regions. he noted. It remains a big part of our success and offers a great opportunity for players of all levels to improve their skills and work on the right technique. A big thank you to Karlie Dueland for her help all summer and to the many high school players who helped ss well. A special thanks to McCook Lettering for providing the camp t-shirts, medals and trophies.

