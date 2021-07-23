Kansas City Mavericks Return for the 2021-2222 ECHL Hockey Season





Despite a 2020/21 season that has been ravaged by disappointment, Kansas City Mavericks coach Tad OHad can pinpoint a highlight that will help allay some of the fears missing the playoffs for the second year in a row. Bryan Lemos was one of the brightest parts of last season, said OHad, who announced on Thursday that the sophomore forward would return to the Mavericks for the 2021-22 season. As the season progressed, he was able to showcase his talent, and as good as he was, we believe his best hockey is yet to come. We are so excited to have him back. Lemos played in 70 games last season and had 14 goals and 15 assists for 29 points. He was also only minus 1 in the plus-minus rating and got stronger and more productive as the season went on. He was arguably our best player at the end of the season, said Ohad, who also recently took over as general manager of Mavericks. We were all disappointed not to make the play-offs but we were going to bring back a strong core of players from last year and got off to a good start by bringing back Lemos, one of the first guys to arrive in the locker room and the last to hit the ice to leave. Lake:After 12 years, Kansas City Mavericks have a new president and he’s ‘got off the ground’ Lemos, who had 31 points (14 goals, 17 assists) in 55 games in his 2019-20 rookie season with the Mavericks after four seasons at Providence College, shares his coaches’ enthusiasm for the coming season. I can’t wait to go back to Kansas City, Lemos said. I want the guys on the team to have a season with the barn full of great fans, I want to go out in the community and talk to our fans, and most of all I want to help this team win an ECHL championship. This great organization and our great fans deserve it. And after all, we went through with the COVID and all the restrictions and not making the playoffs last, which was a big disappointment to everyone we’re ready for. Lake:Mavericks Lemos looks set to build on solid rookie season When you talk about Lemos, he praises all aspects of his game. He has a great work ethic and he brings so much energy to our team, O Adsaid. He’s a good clubhouse man and he’s going to be great in the community, and right now it looks like he’ll be 100 percent in our building again and our fans will find out what great young men we have on this team. Lemos thanks his parents, Bill and Cheryl Lemos, for instilling that work ethic. My dad never played hockey or coached me, but he and my mom taught me the importance of a strong work ethic and the importance of a good teammate, Lemos said. They are my biggest fans and I speak to them several times a week. I got my work ethic and love for the game from them, and I always want to make them proud of what I do in a game and in our community.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.examiner.net/story/sports/pro/2021/07/23/kansas-city-mavericks-forward-bryan-lemos-returns-east-coast-hockey-league-echl-2021-2022-season/8060068002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos