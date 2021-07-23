At Tokyo 2020, paddle will be passed on to the next generation of Canadian table tennis athletes

Eugene Wang and Mo Zhang are ready to move on.

The two Olympians have dominated Canadian table tennis for over a decade and have been at or near the top of the Canadian rankings since emigrating from China in the early 2000s. They have already reached the pinnacle of their careers, and as they head for what could very well be their last Olympics, they hope to pass the torch.

“I really want the new generation to take over my sport,” said Wang, 35. “In my heart, I want to bring forth players from Canada who can really shine for the country, shine on the world stage.”

The story of table tennis in Canada is one of immigration. Historically, the top-level sport has been dominated by first-generation Canadians such as Wang and Zhang. Only six of Canada’s 20 Olympic table tennis athletes were Canadian-born and 10 of 14 immigrant athletes were born in China.

However, that is changing, and Jeremy Hazin, a Canadian-born 21-year-old, is proof.

When Hazin competes in his first Olympics in Tokyo, he will represent the next generation. The son of a Palestinian father and second-generation Chinese-Canadian mother is exactly what the sport in Canada has been missing for so long: a homegrown star.

For years, the idea that someone like Hazin would dominate Canadian table tennis was almost unthinkable. When Adham Sharara, the president of the Canadian Table Tennis Federation, first arrived in Canada in 1968 as a young man from Cairo, table tennis was more of a game than an organized sport in this country.

“At that time it was really almost non-existent. There was almost no participation in international events,” Sharara said.

For decades, Canadian table tennis careers usually ended after college. There were so few table tennis clubs that Sharara often looked for one of the international students from Hong Kong to join him.

Zhang watches the ball while playing table tennis against Chile’s Brerta Rodriguez at the 2011 Pan American Games. (Nathan Denette/Canadian Press)

Immigration landscape changed

Then, in the mid-1990s, the Canadian immigration landscape completely changed. After years of East Asian immigration coming almost exclusively from Hong Kong, immigration from mainland China skyrocketed.

More than 300,000 Chinese citizens arrived in Canada between 1995 and 2005. They brought their cultures, traditions, cuisines and sports with them. Today, the first, second and third generation Chinese Canadians make up between 70 and 90 percent of the table tennis population, Sharara said. It has created a pipeline of talented young players competing in hundreds of clubs that now exist across the country.

“Without Chinese immigration, there would be no Jeremy,” said Jeremy’s father, Sam.

When Sam immigrated to Canada in the late 1970s, he was forced to give up the sport he had grown up with in Bethlehem, Palestine. After college, there was just nowhere to play, he said. For two decades he stopped playing the sport because he couldn’t find anyone to compete against.

You can say this about every other table tennis athlete who grew up in Canada. If they had grown up somewhere else, they would by definition be better. – Sam Hazin on developing talent

That changed in 2009. A parent at Jeremy’s school persuaded Sam to join a local Chinese table tennis club. Back then, Jeremy hung out around his dad a lot, and table tennis seemed like a way to keep Jeremy occupied after school and on weekends.

It was clear from the start that Jeremy had the innate skills to become a table tennis player. Young players usually hit the ball back across the board, using all their strength to crush the weightless ball like a baseball. However, Jeremy understood the finesse it took to play the sport well. He was always able to put the ball back on the table, Sam said.

Jeremy remembers the older Chinese men of the club who used to call him to rally with them. They loved playing against the boy and wanted to encourage him to keep improving. First, Jeremy would lose. He didn’t understand the tricky twist more experienced players like to put on the ball. But within months he got it. He quickly started beating the older men and with each win more competitors were ready to challenge him.

“That’s the first moment I realized I might have some talent in the sport,” Hazin said. “I started beating them after a few weeks or months without any professional training.”

Wang returns a ball as his partner Zhang watches, en route to winning gold against Brazil’s Gustavo Tsuboi and Bruna Takahashi in the mixed doubles table tennis final at the 2019 Pan American Games. (Rebecca Blackwell/The Associated Press)

Lack of development system

The problem for Hazin is simply the lack of an organized development system in Canada. In China, on the other hand, there are boarding schools where talented children can train to develop their skills. Wang and Zhang spent six or seven hours a day playing table tennis, trying to earn a spot on the China national team, arguably the toughest team in the world. For Jeremy, there was almost no structure. He and his family had to invest hundreds of thousands of dollars to support their son’s sports career.

“He just grew up in the wrong place,” Sam said of his son. “I know… he could have been a lot better. I mean, you can say this about every other table tennis athlete who grew up in Canada. If they had grown up somewhere else, they would by definition be better.”

Still, Canadian table tennis has come a long way in the past decade. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, attendance had reached record numbers with more clubs than ever before.

The aim of the Tokyo Olympics is for Wang and Zhang to win a medal in mixed doubles, Sharara said, adding that it is doable if they don’t equalize China too early. But while Wang and Zhang are stepping aside in the not-too-distant future, Sharara is optimistic for the next matches in Paris and Los Angeles, and more broadly for the future of the sport in Canada. He sees a group of highly talented Canadian-born players who will soon be pushing for spots on the national team.

For the first time in Canadian table tennis history, there should soon be a homegrown competition for table tennis supremacy. For Hazin, his family and Canadian table tennis, that’s something to look forward to.