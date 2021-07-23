British Grand Prix crash costs Red Bull 1.3 million, says Christian Horner

Christian Horner says Red Bull and Max Verstappen are determined to try to recover from damage to their championship bid caused by the crash at Silverstone

Max Verstappen’s crash with Lewis Hamilton during the British Grand Prix has cost Red Bull at least $1.8 million (USD 1.3 million), says team boss Christian Horner.

This figure is more than one percent of the team’s total budget this season, following the introduction of the $145 million budget cap this year.

Horner said the loss has “huge consequences” for this season.

The cost could affect Red Bull’s ability to bring performance upgrades to their car, among other things.

The figure is a best early estimate for repairs to the car and could rise – Red Bull is still investigating whether the monocoque can be repaired or should be replaced with a new one.

The top teams like Red Bull are already struggling to meet the budget cap – the cap is close to half the previous annual spend for teams like Red Bull, Mercedes and Ferrari. Every additional expense like this makes doing this even more challenging.

Engine partner Honda has also not yet announced whether the power source can still be saved. Failing that, Verstappen will need a new one and will almost certainly exceed the number of engine parts allowed for the season, in which case he will face a grid penalty at a race later in the season.

Horner’s revelation came in a column published by Red Bull external link dealing with the incident and its aftermath.

Hamilton won the British Grand Prix despite being given a 10-second penalty for being “primarily responsible” for the incident by the race stewards.

Coupled with Verstappen’s retirement, this meant the Mercedes driver reduced Verstappen’s championship lead from 32 points before the race to eight.

Horner said the team “felt at the time, and still do now, that Hamilton received a light penalty for this type of incident”.

He added that Red Bull was still considering pursuing the matter further in a bid to increase Hamilton’s penalty.

“Given the seriousness of the incident and the lenient sentence, we are reviewing all the data and have the right to request a review,” Horner said. “We are therefore still looking at the evidence and considering all our sporting options.”

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen fought wheel to wheel from the start of the race

Horner said Verstappen and the team were determined to try and repair the damage to their championship bid at the next race in Hungary on August 1.

“We will all be fully motivated to maintain our championship lead,” said Horner.

“Max will not dwell on anything from Silverstone and wants to take his word for it on the track. He is determined to put this incident behind him and use it as extra motivation for the rest of the season, just like us.”

He added: “I’d like to comment on some of the comments I’ve seen from Toto… [Wolff, the Mercedes F1 boss], who says our comments about Hamilton causing the accident were “so personal”.

“I’d like to make it clear – this was an incident on the track between two of the best drivers in the world.

“The moment you have a driver in hospital and the extent of any injuries has not yet been made clear, your car has been written off and the stewards have penalized the driver deemed responsible, it is normal for emotion to come into play. , for all involved, whether you feel wronged or victorious.

“I also felt that the story that Max was ‘overly aggressive’ at that stage was unjustified.

“You just have to look at the fact that Max has zero penalty points on his license and has not been found guilty of misjudgments on the track in recent years.

“The aggressive 17-year-old F1 rookie Max Verstappen that Hamilton is referring to is not the Max Verstappen of today, just as Hamilton is not the same driver he was when he entered the sport.

“Both drivers are of course uncompromising in their driving style, but they are both very skilled with a lot of experience.

“The reality is that Hamilton met his race in a car that is now competitive, and I agree that both drivers should show respect to each other, but Hamilton was the aggressor on Sunday.”