Hanover collector scores priceless piece of West Point football history
HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Choose an item from Ron Pomfreys’ sports collection.
Here we have a ticket to the very last game at the Polo Grounds. Basketball. For the New York Giants. 1957, showed Ron.
Regardless of the sport. Regardless of the era.
Turn of the century hats. 1890, early 1900, said Ron.
Ron’s encyclopedic mind rattles the minute details regarding the thousands of his relics he owns.
Baltimore Orioles. Frank Leges 1954 Yankees. Norm Zalchens Senators, he digressed.
The 74-year-old started collecting his massive sports collection when he was knee high. He owns hundreds of helmets, jerseys and tickets – from the fall classic to gear on the roster.
I hold them every day. I enjoy it. It’s a lot of fun, said Ron. One of my favorites. The 1919 World Series ticket.
For this collector, authenticity is paramount. Ron enjoys the backstory as much as the collecting.
Oh no. Everything here is game-used. You should know that, said Ron. Really enjoy researching the history to make sure it is correct.
But a collectible sitting on his mantel has held Ron back for 30 years — a dented trophy nine decades old.
I bought this in an antique shop. It was $100. That was a lot of money for me 30 years ago. Still, said Ron. West Point Football League Championship. 1929.
Mystery has surrounded the keepsake until now.
Just the uniqueness of it. I’d never seen a full-size soccer trophy before, said Ron.
Ron posted a photo of the worn keepsake online this spring.
Tim Brown couldn’t believe his eyes.
It was by chance. Completely coincidental, Tim recalled. I literally think it’s a national treasure to me.
The Detroit-based author, who writes about the early days of football, worked on an article about two photos released by the National Archives in February.
What’s unique about the photo is that every player in the photo is black, Tim said. And West Point didn’t have black players until 1966.
The team? West Point Buffalo Soldiers of the late 1920s, some of whom played on that 1929 championship team.
Segregation prevented these cavalrymen from playing with Cadets, so they formed their own team.
This was an opportunity for them to be treated equally, Tim said.
The Golgotha detachment played semi-pro and other college teams from New York to Philadelphia.
They quickly became very good, Tim said.
Turns out the riders were a force to be reckoned with.
In the late 20s and early 30s, according to local papers, they went undefeated. And went three years without being scored, Tim said.
Their talents led them to a championship on the field and – just maybe – respect off it.
I think the way they played in their performance was supposed to make the white spectators and the teams they played think differently about these guys after they played against them, Tim said.
The author is digging to find out more.
I’ve entered a second phase and I’m trying to identify who each of the players in those images is, said Tim.
He marvels at the coincidence of photos of the team and the trophy surfacing at the same time.
It’s like walking down the sidewalk and a dollar bill being blown at you. You can’t believe how lucky you are, said Tim.
The question of how the worn-out trophy found its way into an antique shop in Hanover may never be answered. But after more than 90 years, the soldiers captured in black and white are finally getting recognition.
Knowing the circumstances behind winning that trophy adds to its value, and I’m not talking monetary value. It just adds to the value. To me it’s a magical trophy, said Tim.
As for Ron, he is proud to be the steward of such a rare piece of sports history.
I looked for the trophy in some of the photos. I haven’t seen it, said Ron. They were there and enjoyed the football and were real competitors. So they showed what they could do.
One of his most prized possessions just got more special because he now knows the rest of the story.
Well it is indeed. The more history we can find. The more knowledge we can gain, Ron said. Take good care of it. Well cherish. And spread the story well. Yes indeed.
