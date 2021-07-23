Tennis stars Svitolina and Monfils bask in Olympic ‘honeymoon’





TOKYO — Swiss tennis stars Roger and Mirka Federer rose to fame by getting married after their first meeting at the 2000 Sydney Olympics. Now tennis couple Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina have raised the bar by making the Tokyo Olympics their kind of honeymoon. Svitolina and Monfils tied the knot in Geneva last Friday and arrived in Japan for the Games three days later. The two were practicing together on Tuesday at Tokyo’s Ariake Tennis Park, which serves as an Olympic venue. “We are used to so many matches in a year, so there is no time to rest,” Svitolina told the International Tennis Federation. “Now it’s time to focus on tennis and the Olympics of course.” Ukraine-born and the world’s sixth-largest women’s player, Svitolina raised her profile when she defeated American star Serena Williams in their third round at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Svitolina was eventually eliminated in the quarterfinals. Gael Monfils of France practices at Tokyo’s Ariake Tennis Center ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics on July 22. © AP For Monfils, a Frenchman ranked 18th in the world, Tokyo marks his third Olympic appearance. He reached the quarterfinals at both the 2008 Beijing and Rio Games. In the latter, he lost a hard-fought match to Japanese Kei Nishikori. Monfils is known for his unpredictable on-field acrobatics and approachable personality. He has built a large following on social media and the couple has been busy posting their relationship on their respective accounts. Svitolina uploaded her wedding photo to Instagram, along with the caption “Best day of my life.” Now in Tokyo, she says she has been struck by Japan’s infamous scorching summer weather. “It’s extremely hot,” she noted. “I didn’t expect it to be so humid and hot here.” With an official honeymoon scheduled for November, according to Svitolina, the newlywed remains in a celebratory mood. “So many exciting events in my life,” she said. “Now it’s so much fun to be at the Olympics.” Elina Svitolina from Ukraine celebrates winning her first round match at Wimbledon on June 30. She said it was “incredible” to be able to celebrate her wedding and compete in the Olympics despite COVID-19. © Reuters During the Games, the two will stay with their respective national teams in the Olympic Village, meaning they will spend a lot of time apart. But both say they are lucky that their families attended their wedding and that they are competing in the Olympics despite the pandemic. Svitolina described the Olympic Village as “very special”, citing the opportunity to see athletes from other sports prepare for their own events. “Everyone is extremely focused, everyone is working extremely hard,” she said. “I am very happy to be a member of the Ukrainian team,” added Svitolina. “It is certainly exciting and hopefully I can help Ukraine with a new medal.”

