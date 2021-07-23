The new Olympic events debut in Tokyo for 2021 – NBC10 Philadelphia

The Tokyo Olympics will be the largest ever, with 339 events in 41 different sports. In addition to the brand new sports 3×3 basketball, skateboarding, sport climbing, surfing and karate, and the one-time return of baseball and softball, two dozen events will be added to the existing sports.

Many of the new events resolve the differences between male and female athletes. Although women have competed in the Olympics since 1900, historically they have had far fewer opportunities for medals than men. In Tokyo, however, the International Olympic Committee expects that 49% of competitors women will be, the largest share ever.

Other new events will pair men and women with mixed team events, which have proven popular in sports such as tennis. Here’s a look at all the new additions to these well-known Olympic sports:

What are the new mixed team events at the 2021 Olympics?

Prior to Tokyo, the Olympics had a few mixed team events: mixed doubles in both badminton and tennis, as well as the mixed Nacra 17 in sailing. In equestrian sports, too, men and women compete against each other. This summer there will be seven more sports with mixed team events:

Swimming will feature a 4x100m medley relay with two men and two women on each team, taking place on July 29 and 31. Similarly, athletics will have a mixed 4x400m relay on July 30 and 31. Table tennis will add a mixed doubles tournament, taking place July 23-26.

Judos mixed team event on July 30-31 will include three men and three women on each team, with each athlete coming from a different weight class. In the triathlon, also on July 30-31, two men and two women per team will compete in the mixed team super sprint relay. Shooting adds three mixed team events in Air Rifle (July 27), Air Pistol (July 26-27), and Trap (July 31). Each team in the mixed event archery on July 23-24 will consist of a man and a woman playing in match play format.

What are the new individual events at the Tokyo Olympics?

Boxing adds the featherweight (57 kg/125 lb) and welterweight (69 kg/152 lb) divisions, bringing the women’s program to five weight divisions compared to eight for the men. The featherweight for women ends on August 2 and the welterweight for women on August 7.

Canoe/kayak has several new events. In canoe slalom, women will compete for the first time in the single canoe event (C-1) on July 28 and 29, joining the men’s C-1, men’s single kayak (K-1) and women’s K-1 . There will now be six canoe sprint events for men and women, although the distances differ. The new events are the men’s K-4 500m (5-6 Aug), C-1 200m women (3-4 Aug) and C-2 500m women (5-6 Aug).

Cycling also adds two events in the men’s and women’s BMX freestyle (July 30-31) and Madison (August 6-8). The Madison is an exciting relay race, named after Madison Square Garden, in which two teams of two are pitted against each other to complete more laps of the track. The men’s Madison was previously part of the Olympic program in 2000, 2004 and 2008.

Fencing will have more team events, adding men’s team saber (July 27-28) and women’s team foil (July 28-29). Now men and women will each have team events in all three fencing disciplines (epee, foil and saber), using different weapons and masks, with different target areas to hit on the opponent’s body.

In rowing, a four-person boat race is added to the women’s program for the first time, making the men’s and women’s programs equal to seven events. This will take place on 23, 27 and 28 July.

Swimming adds two individual events that have long been part of the FINA World Championships: the Men’s 800m Freestyle (July 27 and 28) and the Women’s 1500m Freestyle (July 26 and 27). Previously, only the reverse events, the 800 meters for women and the 1500 meters for men, were on the Olympic program. The women’s 1500 meters is sure to boost Katie Ledeckys’ medals: She did not lose a race over 200 meters long in seven years.

