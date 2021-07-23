Three former players file lawsuit over alleged abuse by hockey coach Adrahtas





Content Warning: This story contains details of alleged sexual abuse and trauma. The content can be difficult to read and emotionally upsetting. Three former hockey players have joined a federal lawsuit against USA Hockey, the Illinois State Board (AHAI), and the University of Minnesota for sexual abuse they suffered while playing for prominent Chicago youth hockey coach Thomas “Chico” Adrahtas. according to an amended complaint filed in the Minnesota court on Friday. Adrahtas is also named as a defendant in the lawsuit alleging that individuals in positions of authority and multiple governing bodies failed to protect players from sexual abuse, molestation and unwanted touching, despite concerns, warnings and complaints about Adrahtas’ conduct. The three additional players are Jeffrey Walker, a former Boston College hockey player who said he was first sexually assaulted by Adrahtas as a 15-year-old when he attended his goalkeeper camp in Chicago in 1981; another mentioned John Doe, who was a member of the 1984-85 University of Minnesota men’s hockey team and said he was attacked during his time there; and Frank Pietrangelo, who said he was also abused by Adrahtas during his time playing for the University of Minnesota. According to the indictment, Walker was repeatedly abused by Adrahtas during summer camps from 1982 to ’84; Adrahtas initially suggested Walker by offering to purchase a woman named Sheila to perform oral sex on Walker, with the proviso that he would be blindfolded and restrained. During one instance of the alleged abuse that Walker described, which took place in the Adrahtas hotel room in Newton, Massachusetts, in 1985, Walker took off his blindfold to see only Adrahtas in the room. Walker said he was emotionally and psychologically scarred and traumatized by what he said had happened to him. John Doe A described a similar situation to Walker, in which he was offered a non-committal sexual encounter with a woman named Sheila while blindfolded during the 1984-85 season at the University of Minnesota. He said he felt uncomfortable and violated but was afraid to say anything because he was concerned about Adrahtas’ influence on his playing time and ability to play hockey at the next level. Pietrangelo, a former goalkeeper who helped the Pittsburgh Penguins win the 1991 Stanley Cup, came forward last month to describe the abuse and told a CBS affiliate that Adrahtas would touch him everywhere, including the buttocks and groin. According to the amended complaint, Adrahtas would do this while helping Pietrangelo with visualization exercises. Pietrangelo played for the University of Minnesota from 1982 to 1986. Adrahtas coached the university from 1984 to 1985. Pietrangelo said he spoke out after other Adrahtas victims came forward, including Mike Sacks, a former junior hockey player. Sacks wrote a letter to the American College Hockey Association describing 20 months of sexual assault, saying that Adrahtas promised to continue his career to gain his trust and eventually sexually abused him. the athletic previously reported that during the four decades he spent coaching various youth and college hockey teams, Adrahtas was accused of manipulating his players and sexually abusing them before moving once allegations surfaced. Adrahtas most recently served as the head coach at Robert Morris University in Illinois before stepping down in 2018 in the wake of a SafeSport investigation following a letter from Sacks to the ACHA. Defendants in the case have 60 days to file a response to the amended complaint or file a motion to dismiss.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theathletic.com/news/three-former-players-join-lawsuit-over-alleged-abuse-by-hockey-coach-adrahtas/7pWrRuhGeEmC The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos