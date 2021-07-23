Sports Betting 101 – How to Bet on Table Tennis July 2021

How to bet on table tennis

Sports bettors in legal US markets like Colorado can add table tennis betting to the mix. This is one of the many Summer Olympic sports that can be legally wagered during the upcoming competition.

How to bet on table tennis is not that difficult to learn. This comprehensive betting guide explains how to read table tennis odds. It also offers some helpful betting tips to get the most out of your overall betting strategy.

Table Tennis Bets: Popular Events

The most popular competition for table tennis betting is both league and tournament play. Regular competitions are complemented by major gambling events throughout the year.

Table Tennis Bets: League Play

The sport of table tennis is played at an international level through regular competition matches. Two global hotspots for competitive games are Europe and Asia.

Table tennis betting is big in Eastern Europe with leagues like the Moscow Liga Pro. Ukraine’s Setka Cup, Armenia ITT Cup and Czech TT Star Series also top the list.

The Asian Table Tennis Union (ATTU) is the main governing body of the sport in that region of the world. It was first established in 1972 and is recognized by the International Tennis Federation.

Table Tennis Bets: Tournament Game

Most of the gambling activities for the sport of table tennis are focused on playing tournaments. Like regular tennis, these events attract the best players in the world and the deepest fields.

Legal American sportsbooks will regularly place bets for each of these leagues. The events calendar varies from year to year. Still, there are some major international events that draw the most attention for betting.

The biggest tournament on the board is the Summer Olympics, which will be held in Tokyo in 2021. Postponed from 2020, the expectation for table tennis betting on the Olympic competition is quite high.

This summer competition runs from July 24 to August 1. The tournament is expected to feature more than 170 of the world’s best players. The competition will focus on five primary categories as follows:

Men’s Table Tennis Singles

Men’s team

Women’s Singles

women’s team

Mixed Doubles

The competition in each category is split into a preliminary qualifying round leading to the quarter-finals, semi-finals and championship round.

The 2021 World Table Tennis Championships are scheduled to take place from November 23 to 29. For the first time in the history of this event, it will be held in the city of Houston in the US.

This competition awards seven different trophies for the winners. In addition to the five categories of the Summer Olympics, there is also a men’s and women’s doubles.

Three secondary table tennis events that draw quite a bit of gambling action are the African Championships, the Asian Championships and the European Championships.

Table tennis betting tips

There are a few different ways to bet on the sport of table tennis. Legal American sportsbooks present the bets for each option ahead of the competition.

Table Tennis Head-to-Head Matchups

One of the most popular table tennis bets is on the winner of a match.

Bets on head to head competitions are normally presented as money line odds. Gamblers have to risk more money to bet on the favorite. Gamblers can try to earn a greater return on their bets by going with the underdog.

For example, if the odds on the moneyline for the favorite are set to -175, bettors would have to risk $175 to win $100 by placing that bet. If the moneyline odds on the underdog were +160, gamblers would make $160 on a $100 bet if that player clears the upset.

The higher the money line odds for both sides, the greater the competitive difference between the two players. One tip for betting on table tennis is to avoid betting against heavy favorites. The odds are set so high for a reason.

Table Tennis Futures Bets

The easiest way to bet on a table tennis tournament is to pick the real winner. Depending on the odds set and depth of field, this can also be the best way to place a table tennis bet.

The odds for betting on table tennis futures are also shown as money lines. For example, China’s Fan Zhendong has opened as a -125 favorite to win the men’s singles in the summer games.

A gambler would have to risk $125 to win $100. Still, that might make sense considering he’s the number 1 player in the world.

The books will also determine future odds for general team competitions. China is an overwhelming -1000 favorite to win the mixed doubles match in Tokyo. In this case, betting on the favorite carries a very high risk. However, betting against such a priceless favorite doesn’t make much sense.

Table tennis OVER/UNDER bets

Some books may offer an OVER/UNDER market on the total number of points scored in a particular game. The same type of bet may also be available for the total number of sets played.

When it comes to betting on table tennis, this betting option falls into the advanced category. A thorough understanding of each player’s strengths and weaknesses should be taken into account.

A basic betting tip for OVER/UNDER propositions would be: the closer the matchup, the higher the score.

A general tip for betting on table tennis is to get to know the top players. China clearly dominates this sport with the best men’s and women’s players in the world. Another strong country would be Japan, followed by Hong Kong and South Korea.

By focusing your handicap energy on these four dominant teams, you can discover solid betting value in the odds.

Choosing a sports book for table tennis betting?

For the first time ever, American gamblers can legally bet on table tennis during the Summer Olympics. The best way to choose an American sportsbook is based on the sports betting board.

A good starting point is the top three US sportsbooks for legal betting. FanDuel leads the way with the largest market share. DraftKings would be next, followed by BetMGM. Together, these three sportsbooks account for 80% of the legal US market.

Another important part of the selection process is availability in certain states. There are nearly 30 states that offer legal sports betting in one form or another. However, only half of those markets offer legal online sports betting through mobile sportsbook apps.

Interest in table tennis betting is high, especially at a global event such as the Summer Olympics. Still, this is not one of the bigger gambling sports in general.

Studying the general betting board at a legal US sports book is always a viable strategy in the search process. Sports bettors should find out what sports betting options are offered with each available book. This will help pinpoint that quest for table tennis betting options.

Best table tennis betting apps

The majority of legal sports bets placed in the US are through mobile sportsbook apps. Therefore, finding the best apps is an important step in the gambling process.

Fortunately, most gaming companies that offer a legal sports betting app have done a great job. This includes the overall design, ease of use, image clarity, and added features.

If a book gets high marks for its overall mobile betting app, that’s a good starting point for the quest. A few apps that fit the mold include FanDuel, DraftKings, and BetMGM as the big three in the industry.

Others that can be added to the list are PointsBet, FOX Bet and BetRivers. All six of these apps offer the widest range of legal markets in the US. For example, all six of these mobile sportsbook apps operate in Colorado as a major market for legal sports betting.

Other major markets that offer most of these apps include New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Indiana, and Illinois.

As the largest legal online mobile betting apps, finding table tennis betting options should be easier. Betting on table tennis is determined by demand. When the market is there, legal sportsbooks will be more than happy to offer extensive betting options.

Best betting strategies for table tennis

The first step in formulating a betting strategy is to set a budget. This budget should consist of discretionary resources that are not part of fixed financial obligations.

The next step is to determine all the options to bet on. For table tennis, these could be futures opportunities for upcoming events. These types of opportunities are usually released first.

Getting closer to the actual competition, opportunities for individual matchups will be added to the betting board.

Get to know the main competitors in the field. Steer clear of betting disturbances in the early rounds as the cream will rise to the top. Chalk going (betting the favorite) is always a viable strategy for table tennis betting.

Look for betting opportunities as the competition progresses. If there are a few major disruptions along the way, that will change the whole complexion of the tournament in the medal rounds.

Set betting limits for each bet placed. Money management should be an essential aspect of any table tennis betting strategy.

Final thoughts on how to bet on table tennis

Betting on table tennis is just like betting on any other sport that offers live matchups. The competition is determined by the quality and depth of the field.

The Summer Olympics and the World Table Tennis Championships offer competition at the highest level. All the different regional tournaments around the world are building up to these two events. League play offers the possibility to bet on table tennis regularly.

Any interest in table tennis betting should correspond directly to the interest in the actual sport. The most successful sports gamblers in the world are the ones who really love and follow the sports.