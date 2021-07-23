Alsola and Thiel join women’s tennis for 2021-22







Harjanto Sumalic Talented Golden State products Makenna Thiel (left) and Jessica Alsola (right) join the Bears in the fall.

BERKELEY Jessica Alsola and Makenna Thiel, a pair of talented up-and-coming freshmen from the Golden State, will join the defending Pac-12 champion Cal women’s tennis team when they join the Golden Bears for the 2021-22 season. Tennis Recruiting Network placed Alsola in third place in the national ranking and she is the site’s top recruit from the state of California. Tennis Recruiting rated Thiel as the 29th best national recruit and number 7 in the Golden State. “We are delighted to add Jessica and Makenna to the team for the upcoming season,” said Cal . head coach Amanda Augustus said. “We believe they are a great fit for the program both academically and athletically. We look forward to hopefully having a full year of competition, academics and team camaraderie.” Born in the Philippines, Alsola moved with her family to Ontario, Canada as a child, before finally settling in Fresno, California. She reached the top ranking as a junior in Canada, finishing seventh in doubles and eighth in singles at the under-14 level, and fourth in singles as a U-12 player. In singles last year, she won singles titles at a $25K women’s tournament in Las Vegas in May, a $25K tournament in Atlanta in March and a $25K event in Newport Beach in January. In Newport Beach, Alsola defeated Katie Volynets, who was ranked 183rd in the WTA poll, on his way to the title. In the Atlanta tournament, Alsola defeated Sophie Chang, who is ranked 136th by the WTA, and Savannah Broadus, who has a career-best ITF junior combined ranking of 26th, en route to the crown. Born in Berkeley, Thiel is a product of nearby Piedmont in the East Bay. The 18-year-old’s mother, Pamela Lee, was a member of Cal’s swimming and diving team, and her sister, Kaelli Theil, played tennis for Harvard (2016-17). In 2018, Makenna Thiel won the North Coast Section doubles title in 2018, and the following year, she captured the Northern California Junior Sectional singles championship and also reached the junior sectional doubles final. In 2021 she won the West Alameda Coast Conference singles championship. Captaining Piedmont High School as a senior in 2020-21, Thiel set a 29-1 record of No. 1 singles. The latest bears join a team that has had another standout season, on the track and in the classroom. The Bears were named an ITA All-Academic Team for 2021, with six individual Bears achieving ITA Scholar-Athlete status, while Cal won the Newmark Award in October as the women’s “small team” with the highest average for the 2019 -20 season. Cal captured the program’s first Pac Tournament Championship in April, reaching the round of 16 in the NCAA Team Tournament, then Haley Giavaran and Valentina Ivanov competed in the NCAA Individual Championships. “With virtually the entire Pac-12 championship team returning, we are excited to continue the journey with this team and try to bring more championships to Cal,” Augustus added. Augustus’ team will hit the courts next time the Bears host their annual Cal Fall Invitational from September 24-26 at the Hellman Tennis Complex and Channing Tennis Courts.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://calbears.com/news/2021/7/23/womens-tennis-alsola-thiel-join-womens-tennis-for-2021-22.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos