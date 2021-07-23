Bemidji State Hockey Has 29 All-America Scholar List Names





GLOUCESTER, Mass. – Twenty-nine Bemidji State University men’s and women’s hockey players have been selected by the American Hockey Coaches Association on the Division I Krampade All-American Scholars list for 2020-21. With 10 BSU men recognized for the award, a Western Collegiate Hockey Association top 19 BSU women were tagged for the honor. To be eligible for the AHCA Division I Krampade All-American Scholar list, student athletes must maintain an average of 3.6 points on a 4.0 scale and be members of a collegiate team. Typically, the award is reserved for those who participate in 40 percent of their team’s matches, but that criteria has been waived due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the 2020-21 season. “We decided to include all hockey players who met the academic standard, whether their team was allowed to play or not,” said AHCA Director Joe Bertagna. “Those who were denied a chance to compete are already disadvantaged and we didn’t want to increase their situation.” Now in the fifth year of the award, a record 917 Division I men and women were recognized for academic excellence in 2020-20. Within the WCHA, the AHCA and Krampade selected a total of 181 student athletes representing all 17 WCHA programs, with 81 representing the seven-team women’s league and 100 of the 10 affiliated teams in the final year of the men’s league. The Bemidji State women led the league with 19 of their 26 student athletes eligible for the 2020-21 award. The BSU contingent was highlighted by Mak Langei and Zach Driscoll, the WCHA Women’s Competition and Men’s Competition Student Athlete of the Year, respectively, who received recognition on the team. BSU players recognized as 2020-21 AHCA Krampade All-American Scholars were: Cheyenne Abear (So., F, Brainerd, Minn.); Paige Anderson (So., F, Andover, Minn.); Alex Adams (Jr., F, Grand Rapids, Minnesota); Clair DeGeorge (Sr., F, Anchorage, Alaska); Abby DeLaRosa (So., D, Hugo, Minn.); Zach Driscoll (Sr., G, Apple Valley, Minn.); Kerigan Dowhy (Sr., G, The Pas, Manitoba); Abby Ecker (R-Jr., D, Gray Eagle, Minn.); Gavin Enright (Fr., G, Farmington, Minnesota); Lindsey Featherstone (Sr., F, Woodbury, Minnesota); Hannah Hogenson (Fr., G, Anchorage, Alaska); Reece Hunt (So., F, Nelson, British Columbia); Austin Jouppi (Fr., F, Duluth, Minn.); Tyler Jubinvill (Jr., D, Gilbert Plains, Manitoba); Tina Kampa (Sr., D, Maple Grove, Minn.); Mak Langei (Sr., D, East Grand Forks, Minn.); Kyle Looft (So., D, Mankato, Minn.); Ellie Moser (Jr., F, Farmington, Minnesota); Aaron Myers (Fr., F, Thief River Falls, Minn.); Graysen Myers (Jr., F, Fargo, ND); Taylor Nelson (Fr., F, Carlton, Minnesota); Mya Neugent (So., F, Sun Prairie, Wis.); Jack Powell (Fr., D, Alexandria, Minn.); Elias Rosen (So., D, Mora, Sweden); Kayla Santl (Fr., F, Roseau, Minn.); Ethan Somoza (Sr., F, Simi Valley, California); Anika Stoskopf (Fr., F, Roseau, Minn.); Claudia Verkerke (Jr., F, White Bear Lake, Minn.) and Kara Werth (Sr., D, Moorhead, Minn.). Krampade, LLC, is a Lincoln, Nebraska-based company focused on reducing and preventing cramping while enhancing performance using its proprietary formulations. The great thing about Krampad® is the depth and breadth of its customer base, which translates into helping many people solve their problems with cramping in an effective, cost-efficient way. Their website is upwww.krampade.com. Nestled in the forested region of Northern Minnesota and located on the shore of Lake Bemidji, Bemidji State University sponsors 15 varsity athletic programs with NCAA Division I men’s and women’s hockey membership in the Central Collegiate Hockey Association and Western Collegiate Hockey Association, respectively, while the 13 NCAA Division II programs are members of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC). –bsu–

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bsubeavers.com/mhockey/news/2021-22/13410/bemidji-state-hockey-has-29-named-to-all-america-scholar-list/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos